/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get an extra $10 off access to over 100 online tech courses

You can train yourself in coding, popular software, data analytics, and more with a StreamSkill membership.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Technology changes fast, and today's employers need skilled professionals who can keep up with it. Simply put, the more software proficiency you show on your resume, the more attractive you may be to businesses. Branching out into tech can be intimidating for beginners unless they have proper tutoring. It's never too late to learn, either, especially if you have expert software training from a resource like StreamSkill.

What exactly is StreamSkill? If you're a self-starter who prefers to learn at your own pace, it could be your ticket to a new career. Once you sign up for a membership, you can take your pick of more than 110 online courses taught by experienced programmers and software experts. They're all drawn from the vast library of Simon Sez IT education classes that have helped large companies staff their workforce for over a decade. So it's easy to see why students gave the learning platform an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

The subjects range from the popular modern software platforms to the most in-demand programming languages. For example, let's say you just landed a job that requires you to know Excel. You can use StreamSkill to get up to speed with various classes on that Microsoft staple, along with Access, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more. Of course, that's on top of courses covering Quickbooks, Adobe Photoshop, and other popular tools.

StreamSkill.com Software Training: Unlimited Lifetime Membership

 $49.99 at ZDNet Academy

They're all designed for learners at any level of experience; the same goes for StreamSkill's coding classes. On your own time, you can build up your resume by learning Python or CSS (just to name a couple) along with overviews on project management and data analysis.

There are over 110 courses to choose from, and you can get access to them all for a single low price that won't last long. Through June 19 only, new learners can get a lifetime membership to StreamSkill.com for $49.99, down $10 from the previous sale price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business
Chick-fil-A is quietly making a huge customer service change (cyclists may hate it)
gettyimages-1208002809.jpg

Chick-fil-A is quietly making a huge customer service change (cyclists may hate it)

Business
Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it
m2-macbook-air-performance.jpg

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it

Apple