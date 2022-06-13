Get an extra $10 off access to over 100 online tech courses

StackCommerce

Technology changes fast, and today's employers need skilled professionals who can keep up with it. Simply put, the more software proficiency you show on your resume, the more attractive you may be to businesses. Branching out into tech can be intimidating for beginners unless they have proper tutoring. It's never too late to learn, either, especially if you have expert software training from a resource like StreamSkill.

What exactly is StreamSkill? If you're a self-starter who prefers to learn at your own pace, it could be your ticket to a new career. Once you sign up for a membership, you can take your pick of more than 110 online courses taught by experienced programmers and software experts. They're all drawn from the vast library of Simon Sez IT education classes that have helped large companies staff their workforce for over a decade. So it's easy to see why students gave the learning platform an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

The subjects range from the popular modern software platforms to the most in-demand programming languages. For example, let's say you just landed a job that requires you to know Excel. You can use StreamSkill to get up to speed with various classes on that Microsoft staple, along with Access, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more. Of course, that's on top of courses covering Quickbooks, Adobe Photoshop, and other popular tools.

They're all designed for learners at any level of experience; the same goes for StreamSkill's coding classes. On your own time, you can build up your resume by learning Python or CSS (just to name a couple) along with overviews on project management and data analysis.

There are over 110 courses to choose from, and you can get access to them all for a single low price that won't last long. Through June 19 only, new learners can get a lifetime membership to StreamSkill.com for $49.99, down $10 from the previous sale price.