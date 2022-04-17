Get nearly 150 hours of cybersecurity training for under $70

StackCommerce

Big data equals big money these days, so it's no surprise that Fortune 500 companies are putting higher emphasis than ever on keeping their systems safe from online instruction. That means sizeable, steady packets for those specialized enough to keep up with the latest cyberthreats. Still, the biggest challenge to budding cybersecurity experts doesn't come from hackers. Instead, it's passing the certification exams that qualify them for the job in the first place.

That's exactly why the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Bundle was created. With this series of online courses and targeted study guides, you can spend less time worrying about your exams and more time on the job hunt.

The high-rated educators teach each course at iCollege, and their tutorials are fully up to date with 2022 industry standards. In one exhaustive class, they break down the current laws and directives that government entities have to follow under NIST's Risk Management Framework. That's invaluable if you're trying to land any kind of IT job with a government agency or a contractor.

Going into the private sector. You'll also get plenty of training for certification exams from the leading trade organizations. And these aren't quickie YouTube tutorials, either: One course on the CISSP exam spans almost 40 hours, covering topics ranging from ethics to proper testing protocols. There's a guide for ISACA's Certified Information Security Manager exam (CISA), as well as CompTIA's CASP+ certifications.

You'll learn not just how to test and update existing security systems but also how to design new ones from the ground up. No matter what your company's needs are, you can become the one who ensures the ship sails smoothly.

Want to start studying today? Right now, the entire 147-hour bundle is on sale for $69 or under $15 per course.