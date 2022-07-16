/>
Get online training for 15 different CompTIA exams for under $60

These iCollege courses pave the path to any number of IT careers.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Resumes and interview skills are important, but if you want a career in IT, you're going to need to do more than just dress for the job you want. These days, many large firms screen applicants with HR software before a human even looks at the resume -- and they're looking for IT certifications. CompTIA provides those certifications to those who can pass the exams, and the key to passing them the first time is a study guide like the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

This bundle brings together 15 courses, each one focusing on a different CompTIA certification exam. They're all taught by the IT professionals at iCollege, and their curriculum is as focused as you might expect. iCollege are official partners with CompTIA, and as such, their study guides are completely up to date with the latest certification requirements.

Whatever stage of your IT career you're at, there's something here that can help you move up. If you're just starting out, you can get all the basic job training with the IT Fundamentals+ (FCO-U61) course. From there, you can move on to training for your A+ exams and the Network+ certifications that will allow you to land jobs as a network admin.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

 $49.99 at ZDNet Academy

Once you're ready to target a speciality, there's plenty of room to branch out. The bundle contains exhaustive training for working with Linux and project management, not to mention the PenTest+ and CySA+ exams that can get you prepared for a rewarding job in the cybersecurity realm.

Put all these courses together, and you've got hundreds of hours of education that you can absorb at your own pace. The full CompTIA Super Bundle is now available for $59, a price drop of $20 off the previous sale price and hundreds off the total MSRP.

