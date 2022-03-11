Get over 100 hours of training to guide you through your entire Linux career for $70

StackCommerce

The lightweight Linux OS is embedded in many systems, from router networks and domain system servers to auto entertainment systems and household appliances. And salaries for software developers with Linux skills average over $75,000 a year. Now you can learn those skills, from beginner to advanced, in The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle.

Complete novices can start with "Linux for Beginners," which covers the OS's basic operations and graphical user interface. Then "Linux Command Line" teaches you how to accomplish a broader range of tasks, and you'll learn even more of the powerful functions behind the graphical UI in "Becoming a Linux Power User."

Then make life easier by learning how to automate tasks with "Linux Shell Scripting: Basics" and "Linux Shell Scripting: Advanced." Finally, "Becoming a Linux Server Admin" demonstrates how to deploy and manage the OS on servers, while "Becoming a Linux System Admin" explains the differences between managing Linux on standalone systems and in business environments.

You'll learn security skills that are always in demand in "Linux Security Techniques." It covers data encryption, pen testing, firewall configuration and more. In addition, the "Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8" course provides an overview of that platform, including how to configure services, manage networking, harden security and more.

Use the skills you've learned in previous classes to train for Linux Professional Institute (LPI) certification exams in "LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (101-500)," which is a student favorite with a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, and "LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (102-500)." Once you have an LPIC-1 certification, move on to "LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (201-450)" to give you an edge when competing with other job seekers for the best positions.

These courses are presented by ITProTV, which delivers complex tech training in a unique talk show format that is convenient, engaging and easy to understand. Its effectiveness is ensured by labs that provide a real-life IT environment where students can practice their new skills.

Don't pass up this chance to get over 100 hours of Linux training in TV talk show format. Get The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle today while it's only $69.