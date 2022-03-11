Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get over 100 hours of training to guide you through your entire Linux career for $70

It's never been easier to learn Linux than with this combination of talk show format and hands-on labs.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The lightweight Linux OS is embedded in many systems, from router networks and domain system servers to auto entertainment systems and household appliances. And salaries for software developers with Linux skills average over $75,000 a year. Now you can learn those skills, from beginner to advanced, in The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle.

Complete novices can start with "Linux for Beginners," which covers the OS's basic operations and graphical user interface. Then "Linux Command Line" teaches you how to accomplish a broader range of tasks, and you'll learn even more of the powerful functions behind the graphical UI in "Becoming a Linux Power User."

Then make life easier by learning how to automate tasks with "Linux Shell Scripting: Basics" and "Linux Shell Scripting: Advanced." Finally, "Becoming a Linux Server Admin" demonstrates how to deploy and manage the OS on servers, while "Becoming a Linux System Admin" explains the differences between managing Linux on standalone systems and in business environments.

You'll learn security skills that are always in demand in "Linux Security Techniques." It covers data encryption, pen testing, firewall configuration and more. In addition, the "Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8" course provides an overview of that platform, including how to configure services, manage networking, harden security and more.

The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle

$69 at ZDNet Academy

Use the skills you've learned in previous classes to train for Linux Professional Institute (LPI) certification exams in "LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (101-500)," which is a student favorite with a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, and "LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (102-500)." Once you have an LPIC-1 certification, move on to "LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (201-450)" to give you an edge when competing with other job seekers for the best positions.

These courses are presented by ITProTV, which delivers complex tech training in a unique talk show format that is convenient, engaging and easy to understand. Its effectiveness is ensured by labs that provide a real-life IT environment where students can practice their new skills.

Don't pass up this chance to get over 100 hours of Linux training in TV talk show format. Get The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle today while it's only $69.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related