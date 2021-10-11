Get over 115 hours of training on HTML, Data Science and more for $35

Learning to code is so much easier than you might imagine, even if you have absolutely no previous experience whatsoever. And now, you can learn skills that will qualify you for a very well-paid career with The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle.

The great thing about this bundle is the choice you'll have of programming skills. You can be creating entire web pages by the end of "The Ultimate HTML Developer", learn how to make them interactive in "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp", and how to make them even better in "Learn jQuery for Beginners Web Development". You can start creating apps in "2021 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp".

Java is one of the most in-demand programming languages, and it has the added advantage of being a top choice for the Android platform. "Java Foundations" is perfect for mobile developers and a huge favorite of former students, who have rated it an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. It's offered by the Zenva Academy, a leading e-learning platform specializing in innovative tech skills.

Python is probably the easiest of the top programming languages; it's taught to middle-schoolers. The one-hour "Introduction to Python 3 Training" can get you started, and "Python for Everyone" will give you a solid foundation with four hours of content. Deep dive into "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications" for 23 hours of content, including your own real-world apps.

"Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis" will prepare you for one of the most lucrative tech specializations. And "Apache Spark with Scala -- Hands On with Big Data" will give you lots of practice, too. NASA, Amazon, eBay, and more all use Spark.

You'll learn how to create programs, games, and more in "C++ Programming for Beginners" and "Beginners R Programming: Data Science and Machine Learning" will teach you how to code in C# for data analytics, management, and much more. Finish with the comprehensive intermediate level "The Complete C# Programming Course".

Not only are these skills in high demand, but you can take them pretty much anywhere. So if you're dreaming of working from faraway destinations, you may want to learn a new language or two, as well.

Don't pass up this opportunity to train for a lucrative new tech career, grab The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle while it's only $34.99.