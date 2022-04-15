Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get this huge Mother's Day rose bouquet for only $40, including shipping

Surprise the mother in your life with a spectacular bouquet of two dozen long-stemmed roses that she will never forget.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

The best smartwatches

The best smartwatches

Apple, Samsung, and others battle for your wrist.

Read More

Many folks find it challenging to find a spectacular Mother's Day gift that fits your budget, especially if you wait until the last minute. If you're one of them, you may be thrilled to hear that won't be a problem this year. A digital gift could be a great option if you're worried about getting something on time.

But if you want something a bit more traditional, right now, you can give the mother in your life an affordable rose bouquet with this 24-count of mixed colored roses with this Mother's Day special. They ship for only $39.99, and you can save on shipping when you use coupon code SHIP4FREE at checkout.

Surprise Mom this year with two dozen stunning, long-stemmed roses that won't break the bank. This is a farmer's choice bouquet, meaning the farm will select two different colors for the bouquet -- one dozen per color. And you can rest assured that Rose Farmers provides a level of beauty and elegance that won't disappoint. 

There are a couple of important things to note about this promotion. First, upon purchase, you'll receive a digital voucher, and you must redeem the code on Rose Farmers' website for your flowers to ship. Also, Sunday deliveries aren't available, so it's recommended that you select a delivery date that's at least a day or two before your desired delivery date in case a carrier isn't available. 

Mother's Day Special 24 Mixed Color Roses Shipped for Only $39.99!

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

With this Mother's Day Special 24 Mixed Color Roses, you shouldn't have to worry about buying expensive bouquets or standing in long lines at your local florist. At just $39.99, including shipping, this bouquet from Rose Farmers is hard to beat. While you're at it, you may want to check out some upgrades like a vase or bouquet add-ons. 

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments