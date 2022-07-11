/>
Get this Mop and Vacuum robot for just $130 only until July 14

Keeping your home clean has never been easier -- you can get it done while you sleep!
If you've been trying to decide whether it's worth getting a robot vacuum, then there's no longer any need to think about it. Because you can grab a great bargain on a robot vacuum that also mops during our Deal Days sale until July 14. The InstaRobo B1 Robot Vaccum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot Automatic Self-Charging is down $40 from its original $179 sticker price, so you can have it for just $129.99.

The InstaRobo B1 won't take any longer to get the job done, either, because it vacuums and mops in one go. It has strong 1400 Pa suction power and a smart mopping system, so your floors will be twice as clean after just a single pass.

The Tangle-free Suction Passage feature is made specifically to get rid of tangled pet hair. It works seamlessly with the InstaRobo B1's dual side brushes, so it's really the ideal choice for families with pets. You'll get about 100 minutes of cleaning on a full charge of its 2500mAH battery. And the InstaRobo B1 will automatically return to its charging dock when the battery is low.

This robot vacuum has four different clean modes: Auto clean, Edge Clean, Spot Clean, and ZigZag clean. You can switch freely between the four modes whenever you like. It's super quiet in auto mode, under 55 dB. That means you can get your housework done while you work remotely, do online skills training, or even while you sleep!

The InstaRobo B1 was designed with an ultra-thin body so it can clean the dustiest areas that are hard to reach, such as under beds and other furniture. It has high-precision sensors to prevent falls and collisions, which protects both the robot and your furniture.

Now you can enjoy your favorite entertainment, daily workouts, working, eating, and sleeping in perfectly clean rooms, get an InstaRobo B1 Robot Vaccum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot Automatic Self-Charging before July 14 during our Deal Days sale for just $129.99, down from the original $179 retail price. You don't even need a coupon.

