Get three years of access to a tech learning library plus a community of professionals for less than $60

Where do tech professionals go when they need help, feedback, or the latest information about their industry? Well, over 100,000 of them go to SitePoint. And now you can, at a substantial discount, with a SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership.



SitePoint is a hub where web developers can share their passion for creating incredible things on the Internet. It contains several hundred items of tech-related content on HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to React, Docker, Java, Python, and a whole lot more. Plus, new content is added every week, so you will always have fresh content on web design, development, and technology.



Mark Harbottle and Matt Mickiewicz founded SitePoint in 1999. From the beginning, it was meant to be a leading resource for web professionals that was also created by web professionals, such as programmers, developers, product creators, designers, and entrepreneurs.



The Premium membership gives you access to more than 600 books, courses, and tech talk videos on web development. Expand your tech knowledge across all topics, including PHP, UX, and design, DevOps, workflow, WordPress, and more.



Once you are a SitePoint premium member, you will be able to enjoy exclusive access to an enormous library of high-quality content in the form of videos, ebooks, courses, and more that have been designed specifically for web designers and developers, plus plenty of other welcome benefits.



SitePoint can be accessed on both desktop and mobile devices. You will be joining 100,000 developers and designers to discuss the latest tech, get quick feedback, and even a helping hand if you're stuck on something. The community is very satisfied with SitePoint; the platform has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on software review site G2.

Since most of these skills are suitable for remote work, you will likely regularly communicate by video conferencing. So make sure to stay ahead of the competition and present the most impressive video presence every time you use your webcam.



Don't pass up this chance to access a lifetime of valuable tech knowledge for three whole years at an incredible discount. Get the SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership at 72% off the $216 MSRP and pay only $59.99.