In an ideal world, learning would be both accessible and affordable. Unfortunately, books can sometimes be prohibitively expensive. But now, new users can get unlimited access to over 900,000 non-fiction and academic books on over 1,000 topics with a one-year subscription to Perlego for only $99.
Perlego partners with more than 6,000 publishers, so it can offer a breadth of books that is unparalleled for leisure, professional advancement, and academic study. You can read everything from bestsellers to specialist literature, from coding to leadership. In addition, the library features titles such as Why We Are Restless, Shoe Dog, and The Alchemist at less than the cost of just one book.
Leading topics in the library include personal development, psychology, and well-being. Classical literature is also well-represented, as is society and culture, theology, and religion. But there are hundreds more, including education and computer science.
A wide variety of books will be available for you to explore, according to your needs. And you can access the books in Perlego's library on an unlimited number of devices, including your laptop or desktop browser, iPad, Android, and iPhones, allowing you to continue learning anytime and anywhere. You will also be able to save time with the built-in study tools. So it's no wonder the Perlego Online Library has achieved an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot after 1,400 reviews.
New users can gain access to almost a million academic and non-fiction books today for just $99 with a one-year subscription to the Perlego Online Library. You can also save 33% off a two-year subscription and pay only $159, or get three years for just $199.