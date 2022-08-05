Get all the great features of an iPad Pro at over 60% off on this refurbished model

StackCommerce

With the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are re-evaluating their priorities, which is particularly helpful when deciding precisely what you need from your electronic devices. You can do a lot on your phone, but if you're looking for ways to become more productive with less stress or train for a new career, a larger screen can make a world of difference. Yet, no one wants to drag a laptop around everywhere, and powerful tablets can be pricey when new.

However, if all you want is a lightweight tablet robust enough to blow through your day's tasks and still have enough battery for a couple of hours of entertainment, then you don't need a budget-breaking new release. Instead, you can get all the advantages of an Apple iPad Pro for over 60% off when you buy this refurbished model from 2016.

Its grade B rating means it might have a few light scratches, dents, or scuffs on the body, but it will have the same sleek design and powerful specs. And since this tablet weighs under a pound, it's easy to carry anywhere.

Your work and favorite content will be sharp and clear to the last stunning detail on the 9.7-inch Retina display. And you will get up to 10 hours of battery life for streaming, web surfing, and gaming throughout the day. Plus, with dual mics and two sets of stereo speakers, the sound will be nothing short of glorious.

You can connect through WiFi and Bluetooth on this iPad, while the 32 GB of internal storage is more than enough to store your most important files. Plus, the rear 12MP iSight and front 5MP FaceTime HD cameras will be great for video conferencing and grabbing memorable photos on the fly.

This iPad Pro will come with an official OEM white box from Apple, a wall charger, a lightning cable, and a black snap-on plastic case.

If you're looking for a modern tablet with powerful processing capabilities at an affordable price, consider this refurbished Apple iPad Pro from 2016 in Space Gray. It's 62% off the $599 sticker price, or just $225.99