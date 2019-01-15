Google adds enterprise mobility management vendors to Android Enterprise Recommended program

Google said it is adding a set of enterprise mobility management vendors to its roster of Android Enterprise Recommended partners.

The Android Enterprise Recommended program started almost a year ago with smartphones and expanded to tablets and rugged devices. According to Google, the enterprise mobility management partners in the Android Enterprise Recommended program include:

Blackberry



Google Cloud



I3 Systems



IBM



Microsoft



MobileIron



Softbank



SOTI



VMware



Those additions largely cover the playing field. Google said that the new partners either have validated technology or will launch them in 2019.

As for the guidelines, the Android Enterprise Recommended program requires enterprise mobility management vendors to have experience in multiple implementations, security tools, admin tools with easy set up, documentation and guides and the ability to keep Android knowhow current.