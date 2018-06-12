Google Cloud expands Android Enterprise Program, up to 39 devices

Google Cloud is expanding its Android Enterprise Recommended program and adding a more device makers and big-name customers, but Samsung remains a notable omission.

When Google Cloud launched its enterprise-ready program for Android, Samsung was a no-show. That reality hasn't changed.

Android Enterprise Recommended now has 39 devices in the fold. The core requirements are that devices are unlocked, receive regular security updates and zero-touch enrollment.

Initial devices included OEMs such as Sony, Huawei, LG, Motorola, BlackBerry and Google. Now the program will include Sharp with its AQUOS SH 10-K and Sonim's XP8.

As for tablets, the Huawei M5 8.4 and 10.8 are the first to be validated in the program.

Google Cloud's original partners added more devices to Android Enterprise Recommended. For instance, Motorola's Moto G6, G6 Plus and Z3 Play were added as were BlackBerry's Key2. Nokia's updated devices were also added.

HSBC and SAS are among the large companies using the Android Enterprise Recommended program to establish adoption baselines.

