Google Cloud joins the EOS blockchain network as block producer candidate

Google Cloud has joined the EOS blockchain network community, signaling further interest in exploring the possibilities of the technology.

On Tuesday, Block.one, the developer of the EOSIO blockchain protocol on which the EOS network has been built, said that Google Cloud is "taking steps" toward becoming an EOS network block producer (BP), organizations that are able to bid for EOS governance votes alongside standby block producers (SBP).

Launched in 2018, the EOS network is a decentralized public blockchain based on the open source EOSIO framework. The overall aim of the project is to improve per-second transaction rates, support both private and public blockchains, and support a variety of smart contracts.

Software firm Block.one says that Google Cloud's participation "marks a milestone for the network" and "underscores the importance of blockchain to the future of business, government, and society."

As Google Cloud develops and manages cloud services and fiber-optic networks -- not to mention being part of one of the largest tech giants in the world -- Block.one says that Google's interest in the project makes the firm a "great fit" for public blockchain networks.

The company told ZDNet that Google reached out to learn more about the EOS network several months ago.

If accepted as a block producer, Google will have a say in the future security, scalability, and decentralization aspects of the blockchain.

However, Google Cloud must first be selected by existing token holders on the EOS network. The criteria to be accepted is in a constant state of evolution.

"Because of the speed of the EOS Network, voting changes are calculated immediately, so they can be made very quickly if we so choose," Block.one told us. "It's really up to Google Cloud and what their plans are for engaging with the EOS network community. And because voting on EOS is open-ended and continuous, to ensure that the top 21 are always a real-time reflection of the aggregate will of the EOS token-holders, we will be constantly evaluating Google Cloud against our criteria, just as we do with all Block Producer candidates."

Block.one says that the company "has confidence" that Google Cloud will be able to meet its voting criteria, which the firm says are "meant to include, not exclude."

"We're starting the process of becoming a block producer candidate," said Allen Day, Developer Advocate at Google Cloud. "As organizations begin to incorporate distributed ledger technology into their infrastructures, we are committed to ensuring that the information on public blockchains are securely stored, reliably available, and can be accessed in meaningful ways."

Google Cloud has not responded to requests for additional comment at the time of writing.

