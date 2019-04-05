Google: Gmail Smart Compose will write your email subject lines by default

Gmail makes life easier for users with new editing features Google serves up useful new tools for composing email in Gmail on the web.

Google has announced one more new Gmail Smart Compose capability after this week's 15th anniversary update. Smart Compose will now begin suggesting subject lines based on the content of an email.

After finishing off writing an email to a contact and moving the cursor to the subject line, Smart Compose will present a suggested header. To accept a suggested subject, users just need to hit the Tab key.

"We've seen how Smart Compose suggestions can cut down on the effort it takes for you to write emails and replies. With personalization, these suggestions now better resemble how you tend to write," Google wrote in a blogpost.

Smart Compose arrived in Gmail last year and taps Google's AI to create suggested phrases to finish off a sentence.

Google earlier this week announced a handful of new Smart Compose features as part of Gmail's 15-year anniversary. As of October, Gmail had 1.5 billion users.

The updates included more personalized greetings, upcoming support for Smart Compose on iOS and newly added support for Android. Google also enabled email scheduling to set a time in the future to send an already written email.

It also added Smart Compose support for Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Smart Compose is on by default, but users can switch it off in Settings under General and Smart Compose personalization.

This week's updates also gave admins controls in the G Suite admin console to enable or disable Smart Compose personalization for their domain.

