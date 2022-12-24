Google's leaked product roadmap looks strikingly familiar

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
For how important a company like Google is, it just can't seem to keep the secrets of its product chambers.
We've seen this happen before; in fact, before Google could take the wraps off of its very first Pixel, there was little left to the imagination.
A recent scoop by Android Authority takes things to the next level, giving us a peak behind the curtains of what Google has in store for the next three years -- you read that right, next three years -- with specific regard to its Pixel phones.
The "anonymous but trustworthy source," according to the publication, suggests that from now until 2025, Google will release the following devices:
Also: 2022 was secretly the year of Chromebooks. Here's why
Clearly, there's a lot to take in here, from new foldables (finally!) to the possibility of Google adopting a biennial release cycle for its budget-friendly A series of phones. What jumps out at me is how similar its overall product strategy is to a fruitier company; Google clearly wants to take a bite of the apple.
Depending on how successful next year's Pixel 7a is, Google will either move forward with releasing the Pixel 8a in 2024 or shift the product line to a biennial release cycle.
This doesn't come as a big surprise considering how aggressive carrier promotions have been (in the US, at least), slashing up to $1,000 off the latest flagship phones in exchange for two-to-three-year financing commitments. Owning the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel phone at the expense of carrier loyalty? Say less.
Also: Apple's next iPhone SE might be delayed, says industry analyst
In fact, this adaptation gives Google more opportunities to refine and stabilize the Pixel's software and features over the course of every two years, like how Apple has been doing with its own mid-range offering, the iPhone SE, while cutting costs on production and marketing.
The leaked roadmap also suggests that Google is planning to release 2024's Pixel 9 series in three varieties: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Note that the 'XL' label is just an inference based on Google's past branding.)
If this is true, and the company continues its Fall October flagship release schedule, then all the signs point to Google wanting to compete with Apple's flagship iPhones, small and large.
Review: Google's best phones zoom past Samsung on this one camera feature
It's quite bold of any manufacturer not named Apple to extend its product line into four SKUs. Heck, even Apple has had problems maintaining demand for smaller and larger iPhones. But at the rate that the Cupertino phone maker is building up its US market share, you'll have to be bold to compete.
As always, keep in mind that product roadmaps are subject to change, and I wouldn't be surprised if Google does so after its next three years of planning -- real or not -- has been shared with the public.