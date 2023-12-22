Google names its 11 favorite Chrome extensions of 2023. Which have you tried?

Google

Finding the right extensions for your preferred browser is always a challenge. You not only have to search for ones that interest you but install and try each one to see whether or not you like it.

For Chrome users, Google may have made the quest a bit easier by serving up its favorite Chrome extensions of 2023. Though you may not want or need every extension on Google's list, you're sure to find at least a few that you like.

And now…presenting Google's top choices.

Under the category of "Get tasks done faster," Google singled out five different AI-focused extensions that struck its fancy.

Scribe uses AI to document your workflows and help you create guides designed to train your coworkers on various processes. DeepL Translate instantly translates web pages into different languages. And QuillBot helps you more easily compose and answer emails.

Sider displays a sidebar in Chrome that offers quick access to popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Bard without opening a dedicated tab. And for job seekers, Teal lets you bookmark jobs from specific job sites so you can track all your job applications.

Having to take notes for a virtual meeting is usually an unwanted task. To help you capture and share notes from a meeting, Transkriptor automatically transcribes the audio into text. Plus, it handles more than 100 different languages, so you can share the meeting transcriptions with colleagues around the world.

Some people like to customize their browsers with lots of visual bells and whistles. Others prefer a more minimalist style. For the latter, the Bonjourr extension keeps Chrome's Start page clean and simple with no visual elements to distract you.

Looking at accessibility-minded extensions, Google gave a thumbs up to Speechify, a text-to-speech extension that reads articles, emails, and PDFs with natural voices. You can even choose a celebrity voice such as Snoop Dogg or Gwyneth Paltrow. And Equalizer provides controls to help you enhance the audio quality of music or other sounds coming from a website.

Who doesn't like a bargain? To help you save some money, the Coupert extension scans the web for promotional codes and helps you automatically use them when you buy something at a retail site.

And finally, when it's time to enjoy some cool game playing, Boxel 3D is an extension-based game that challenges you to jump from one box to another, while BTRoblox beefs up Roblox, an online platform where you can create your own games and play games cooked up by other people.

To help you more quickly try out any extension that intrigues you, Google has set up a page listing each extension and its link to the Chrome Web Store.