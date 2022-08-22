/>
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Leaked prototypes suggest subtle design changes

Google makes the Pixel 7 easier to hold and slide in your pocket, while the 7 Pro gets slightly thinner.
Written by Liam Tung, Contributing Writer on
Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
Image: Google

Google so far has only teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but now there's a hands-on demo of what Unbox Therapy's Lewis Hilsenteger says are "early developer versions" of the models, but not necessarily what will ship in October.

The larger of the two devices, the Pixel 7 Pro, has a triple camera module compared to the dual cameras on the Pixel 7, and looks similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 series was powered by Google's own Tensor processor, signaling that it was looking to differentiate the phones from other Android devices, which are mostly equipped with Qualcomm's SoCs. An updated Tensor chip is expected to power the Pixel 7 series.

Google teased the Pixel 7 lineup in May at its I/O conference but has yet to reveal details or a release date. However, it is expected to release the Pixel 7 series in October. Although Google released Android 13 last week, the Pixel 7 developer versions shown by Hilsenteger were unable to run any version of Android. 

So, the Pixel 7 devices Hilsenteger unboxed didn't boot Android, but you can see that the 7 Pro has 12GB of LPDDR5 DRAM and 256GB of storage from Micron, while the Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM from Samsung and 128GB of storage from Micron. 

The Pro 7 model has a polished edge versus the matte-finish Pixel 7, and a slightly smaller front-camera hole punch and slimmer bezels. The Pixel 7 has a shorter screen than the Pixel 6, which could make this year's model a little easier to hold, while the Pixel 7 Pro has basically the same dimensions as the 6 Pro.

The Pixel 7 also weighs about 10 grams less than the 205g Pixel 6, so the new model should be noticeably easier to pocket and hold. Meanwhile, the Pro 7 model weighs 209g, just 1 gram more than its predecessor.

What Google appears to be aiming for is a greater distinction between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, in part by making the Pixel 7 easier to handle and thus appeal to a different group than those who prefer the larger Pro model.

Google hasn't divulged prices yet, but the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro is probably a good indicator. Google in July offered a new price point for Pixel fans with the $449 6.1-inch display Pixel 6a, which offered decent specs on a tighter budget.

