Google Pixel update fixes Microsoft Teams-related 911 call bug

Google has released its side of the fix for a weird bug that prevented some Android phones from making emergency 911 calls if they had the Microsoft Teams app onboard.

The update fixes an issue that affects the Microsoft Teams app on Pixel phones, which froze devices after users made an emergency call. Microsoft deemed that it was caused by an unintended interaction between Teams and Android. Google and Microsoft prioritized the fix because it affected emergency calls.

Google, which has been warning Android users to update the Teams app, nods to the issue in its latest security advisory.

"Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed," it says in release notes.

Affected devices include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Microsoft and Google collaborated to deliver the fix. Microsoft released its Teams for Android update in December while Google scheduled its side of the fix for its January update, which it delivered yesterday.

Google released the update for all Pixel devices running Android 12, with the exception of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. These devices will receive the update later this month.

Google paused the Android update this week because some owners of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices reported calls were dropping or disconnecting after installing the update. It recommends affected users roll back to the previous version.

"We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January," Google notes.

"This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring it to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix."

Microsoft released an updated version of Teams for Android on the Play Store on Wednesday. The app has over 100 million installs. The app should be version 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 or higher and the current version is 1416/1.0.0.2021195305.