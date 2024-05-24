X
Business
Home Business Companies Google

Google Play Store's new higher limit means you can now pay up to $1,000 for an app

The previous limit of $400 was significantly lower than the highest limit on Apple's and Meta's app stores.
Written by Artie Beaty, Contributing Writer
Google Play store on an Android phone
Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Have you ever wondered why you couldn't spend nearly an average week's salary on a single Android app? Wonder no more, because Google now lets you do just that.

Google's I/O 2024 developer conference was mainly focused on the company's new AI initiatives, but one announcement that most people missed was a 150% increase on the upper limit for what developers can charge for an app.

The previous maximum price for an app was $400. Now, app creators can price their apps at $999.99, or the equivalent in local currency. The lowest a paid app can cost remains the same -- 5 cents. Google takes a 15% cut from these prices, at least up to the first $1 million, at which point the cut increases to 30%.

Also: 5 Android productivity apps that I can't live - or work - without

Of course, very few apps will even come close to that price point and warrant it. There are some specialized training tools, however, like niche software, or industry-specific programs, that might approach a $1,000 price tag.

For comparison, welding trainer app WeldVR for Meta Quest costs $1,000, and there are several $1,000 apps for Apple devices, including CyberTuner, a piano tuning software, and roc.Kasse, a POS and cash register software. You could argue the higher price makes sense for these apps. It's possible that the previous $600 high-end cap difference between iOS and Android apps meant that Android was missing out on apps that developers felt required a higher price.

Indeed, on the Google Play side of things, things lean more towards novelty. The most expensive apps I found (before the price limit increase) were Fisherpunk, an actual fishing game for $400 with more than 1,000 downloads, and a simple button called Most Expensive Clicker that has more than 10 downloads.

I haven't yet found a Google Play Store app that takes advantage of the new price ceiling, but developers are likely just starting to figure out how to best adjust to the new limits.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

daylight-blue-light-free-computer.png

Daylight debuts world's first 'blue-light-free computer' with a 120Hz LivePaper display

ChatGPT Plus

How to use ChatGPT Plus: From GPT-4o to interactive tables

AI depicted on screens

Generative AI may be creating more work than it saves