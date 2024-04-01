Google Podcasts is shutting down today: Here are your 4 best alternatives

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

In just a few hours, another product will join Plus, Play Movies & TV, Jamboard, Reader, and many others in the Google graveyard.

On April 2, Google Podcasts is shutting down for good, leaving its more than 500 million users searching for a new option.

"After April 2, 2024," an announcement reads when you open the app, "you will no longer be able to listen to podcasts in Google Podcasts. Transfer your subscriptions to YouTube Music or export them for the service of your choice." While you can't stream anymore after that date, you will have until July to move your subscriptions over.

The move comes as Google is making an effort to consolidate everything audio under a single platform. And while the official recommendation from Google is for users to transition to YouTube Music, ZDNET's list of best podcast apps actually has several other preferences.

Here's a look at what you should use now that Google Podcasts is going under.

The simple design of this app made it our top choice, with hand curated suggestions that make it easier to find new podcasts to listen to and easy management of your favorites. The "trim silence" option tightens up dead space, and compatibility with all platforms like Android Auto, CarPlay, Chromecast, and Sonos make it a winner.

If you want to pick one of the biggest names in the game, Spotify is an excellent alternative to Google Podcasts. It has an expansive music library in addition to podcasts, there's a premium option if you want to avoid adds and pick up some extra features, there's offline listening, and it's available for most smart watches, including the Pixel Watch 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9.

Prefer audiobooks over music? You'll probably want to make Audible your new home for podcasts. Not only will you find all your favorite podcasts, but there are also exclusive ones and original audiobooks.

If you're an Apple user, there's a good chance you're already using your own ecosystem's podcast option. But, if you are an Apple devotee who was using Google Podcasts, your best alternative might just to be come back in-house. Apple Podcasts will make recommendations based on what you listen to, offer curated selections based on your interests, and offer bonus content.