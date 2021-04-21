Google Workspace revamps Meet UI, aims to address 'collaboration equity'

ZDNet Recommends The best video conferencing software Which video conferencing platform is right for your business? We've gathered details about 10 leading services. Read More

Google Workspace is rolling out a more streamlined user interface with improvements to pinning, presenting, customization and controls in an effort to address "collaboration equity."

The general idea from Google Workplace is that features can enable remote and office workers to operate from the same baseline. Collaboration equity refers to the ability of workers to contribute regardless of location, role, experience, language and device.

Starting in May, Google Workplace will bring the new UI to desktop and laptop users that will include new video backgrounds, Autozoom and automatic light adjustments. Google Workspace has been retooling Meet in recent weeks. Google rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace in October.

Google Workplace is adding a bevy of features designed to address a hybrid workplace as well as accessibility and engagement. Google is also adding more controls to Meet in a bid to reduce meeting fatigue. Settings will give customers more control over how they view themselves via resizing and repositioning of tiles. You will also be able to minimize your feed and hide it from your view.

Google

Here's a look at some of the feature updates to Meet.