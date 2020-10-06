Google rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace, starts rolling out new UI

see also Best video conferencing software for business We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools. Read More

Google is giving G Suite a new look and new brand as it emerges as Google Workspace in a bid to capture the work-from-anywhere vibe.

The crux of the rebranding effort is that "this is the end of the 'office' as we know it," according to Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager of Google Workspace. Soltero launched Workspace at Google Cloud's Next OnAir EMEA keynote.

One problem with the umbrella brand is that its productivity and collaboration apps may rhyme too much with Workplace by Facebook.

G Suite has been widely successful and Google Workspace hits the ground with more than 6 million business customers. But Google Workspace is battling a crowded field. For instance, applications like Slack are stealing some of the thunder from email. Microsoft Teams is combined with Microsoft Office 365 to be a powerhouse. And companies like Zoom can leverage video conferencing into more collaboration applications. And Workplace by Facebook also has a social enterprise collaborative spin.

Google Workspace's response to these battles has been to ramp Rooms and Meet with a good amount of success. Now with better Mail and Chat integration, Google Workspace is looking for a more integrated experience.

In its statement announcing Google Workspace, the company hit all the key targets:

Remote workers.

Frontline workers.

Collaboration inside and outside enterprises.

In July, Google outlined a more integrated experience for what is now Google Workspace. The new look is available to business customers today with consumers, education and nonprofits getting it in the months ahead.

As for the new user experience, Google Workspace will have linked previews across Docs, Sheets and Slides to you don't have to switch between apps and tabs. There will also be more contextual suggestions for actions as well as doc creation within a room in Chat without switching tools. Picture-in-picture collaboration will combine Meet with Docs, Sheets and Slides.