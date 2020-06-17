Google's Meet comes to Gmail on mobile

Image: Google

Google has announced that its video collaboration tool, Meet, is coming to the Gmail mobile app.

The new feature allows users to join video meetings directly from the inbox of their phone, rather than just through the desktop version of Gmail.

"In the coming weeks, you'll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone's Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap," a blog post penned by product manager Erika Yamasaki says.

In the Meet tab, users will be required to tap on "New meeting" to start a meeting, retrieve a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Google Calendar.

Users can also join a meeting with a code, by selecting that option.

"If you don't want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet," Yamasaki added.

In May, Google announced that the rollout of the free availability of Google Meet was complete.

The video conferencing tool, initially built for the enterprise, is now accessible to anyone at meet.google.com or on iOS or Android.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google said it has seen a surge of interest in its video conferencing tools.

In March, the company made Meet's advanced features free for G Suite users and since then has seen daily usage grow by 30X, adding about 3 million new users a day in April.

Google has also been adding new features to Meet, after making it directly accessible from Gmail on desktop in April.

