Google's Project Fi adds three new phones to its lineup

Google's wireless carrier service, Project Fi, is starting to expand. Instead of a phone offering centered on Google's own devices, the company announced on Wednesday the addition of three new phones.

The new lineup includes the Moto G6, the LG G7 ThinQ, and the LG V35 ThinQ. Previously, only the Pixel devices and the Android One version of the Moto X4 were available for Project Fi customers.

The Moto G6 is priced at $199 and is available for preorder right now. The G6 features a 5.7-inch display, dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3,000 milliamp-hour battery.

The LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ are priced at $749 and $899, respectively. According to CNET, both devices will be available in June. The G7 ThinQ boasts a 6.1-inch display, dual rear-facing cameras, a 3,000 milliamp-hour battery, and microSD card support.

The LG V35 ThinQ, first announced by AT&T earlier on Wednesday, offers a 6-inch display, microSD card support, a 3,300 milliamp-hour battery, and dual rear-facing cameras.

Google's Project Fi combines four different networks to provide coverage to its subscribers. Using Wi-Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular towers, Project Fi enabled phones switch between networks without any interaction required on the users part.

For that reason, device options have always been limited for Project Fi users. However, the expansion of phone offerings from Project Fi is an encouraging sign.

Project Fi's monthly plans start at $20 for unlimited voice and text, with each gigabyte of data costing $10. When Project Fi first launched, the cost would continue to accumulate and could lead to bills in the hundreds of dollars.

In January, Google announced Bill Protection for Google Fi users. Essentially, users are still billed in one-gigabyte increments at $10 per GB, but with a cap of $60 in data charges. After that, a user can use up to 15GB of total data (including what was billed) before experiencing throttled speeds or purchasing more data.