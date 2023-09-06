'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
GoPro's new Hero 12 Black gets the action camera upgrade we've all been waiting for
GoPro's flagship action camera just got its annual upgrade with the new Hero 12 Black, and there are a raft of new features to appeal to both newbies to the video-making platform and professionals looking to take things to the next level.
At the top of the list of new features is a dramatically increased runtime. Lots of under-the-hood power management tweaks mean the Hero 12 Black has twice the runtime of the previous GoPro action camera. Here's everything else you need to know about the new $399 GoPro.
GoPro Hero 12 Black
The newest action camera will be available in stores globally on September 13, along with a Hero 12 Black Creator Edition.
According to GoPro, you can now get up to 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K, 60fps (using the Hero 12 Black's highest performance setting), over 95 minutes at 5.3K, 30fps, and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p, 30fps. That's all with HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization turned on, making this a fantastic camera for extended recording.
For the professionals, the Hero 12 Black comes with a log recording profile which allows for better, more streamlined post-production editing and color grading of footage. This will make it much easier to integrate GoPro footage with footage collected by other professional cameras.
There's also timecode sync that allows the footage from an unlimited number of Hero 12 Black cameras to be synced, which works with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, and other leading editing apps.
But it doesn't end there!
There's now high dynamic range photo support and 5.3K (and 4K) video for better captures, wireless audio support that works with Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones, and HyperSmooth 6.0 featuring next-generation AutoBoost that automatically enhances video stabilization as needed, while keeping the cropping of the video to a minimum. With the 1/1.9-inch sensor, you can basically cut down an 8:7 aspect ratio video into vertical or widescreen footage.
Oh, and finally, the GoPro has a 1/4-20 mounting thread built into the base, allowing it to be attached to most photographic and video tripods.
There's also a new accessory -- the Max Lens Mod 2.0, which enables a 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60fps. Max Lens Mod 2.0 supports video and photo capture in three field-of-view settings: Max Wide, Max SuperView, and an all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView. This lens makes use of the Hero 12 Black's extra-large 8:7 sensor to offer captures that are 36 percent wider when capturing widescreen video and 48 percent taller when capturing vertical video, compared to Hero 12 Black's standard lens.
"Hero 12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture," says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. "Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro's 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you're right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail."