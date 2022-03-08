Here's how you can learn Linux programming for just $15

StackCommerce

Windows and macOS may be the most popular consumer operating systems, but developers know Linux is where the magic is. There's reason to believe that Linux will become more of a standard in the enterprise, especially when you consider how outstanding Linux programmers tend to be at solving complex issues within organizations.

If you don't know Linux, now's a great time to do it because The Linux & Docker Coding Bundle is on sale for just $15 for a limited time.

This six-course bundle is led by Coding Gears (4.3/5 instructor rating), a community of experts with more than 20 years of experience in a wide range of technical areas, including Linux, containerization, software development and much more. Over the past ten years, this e-learning organization has helped thousands of students learn some of today's most in-demand tech skills, and this training will show you how to lean into Linux and Docker successfully.

Starting out, you'll learn how to master the Linux command line, work with Linux files and folders and learn various text processing commands to work more efficiently. Then, as a way to practice, you'll create your own AWS Linux EC2 instance. Next, you'll graduate to bash shell scripting, getting familiar with various bash shell features such as conditions and loops and how to write scripts to automate repeated tasks.

After working with Linux scripting and shells, you'll get a beginner-friendly intro to containerization with Docker. Next, you'll learn how to package an application with all of its dependencies, deploy a web application as a Docker container and much more as you develop a productive, streamlined skill set to maximize efficiency.

Get familiar with some of the programs making software development significantly more efficient today. Right now, you can get the Linux & Docker Coding Bundle on sale for just $15 or $2.50 per course.