Here's what to expect from the next Samsung Unpacked event

At Samsung's next Unpacked event, the device maker plans to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S, the company said Thursday.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created," TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung MX, wrote in a blog post.

The device is designed to support both productivity and creativity, Roh said, with a focus on performance, camera quality, and "smart" features.

"With it, you will own the night -- taking the best and brightest photos and videos you've ever captured with a phone," Roh wrote. "You will also dominate the day with power, speed, and tools that can't be found elsewhere. You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem."

While teasing the "noteworthy" S series, Roh also acknowledged that "many of you were surprised when Samsung didn't release a new Galaxy Note last year."

Indeed, last year Matthew Miller and Michael Gariffo wrote for ZDNet that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G , launched in the fall of 2020, was "possibly the last and best" of the Note series. Since then, Samsung has focused on adding popular Note features to other devices. For instance, it launched the S20 Ultra 5G and Z Fold 3 with S Pen support.

"You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series," Roh wrote in his latest blog post, "which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen , which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven't forgotten about these experiences you love."

While Samsung has stopped releasing the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) was a favorite over the past year due to its relatively affordable price and high-end features. The Galaxy S21 FE was announced the first week of January at CES in Las Vegas.

According to recent data from Canalys, Samsung held onto 20% of the global smartphone market in 2021, though it took a back seat to Apple. Samsung and the industry overall took a hit in 2021 from the ongoing global chip shortage, which Globaldata says should continue well into this year.