Here's what's new in the first developer beta of iOS 16.4

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Apple just released the first developer preview for iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4. The update follows the release of iOS 16.3.1 to the public earlier this week.

So far, developers and early adopters have discovered some of the new features included in the forthcoming update.

Also: How to update your iPhone, iPad, and Mac now to fix a critical security vulnerability

Sure to be one of the more popular features in the update is the fact that iOS 16.4 adds 21 new emoji to the iPhone and iPad.

The new emoji include a goose, a shaking face, a pink heart, and a moose.

The update also includes changes to how web apps work. More specifically, websites that are saved as shortcuts to a user's homescreen can now receive push alerts, just like a native application that's installed on a device.

Finally, Apple is changing how developers enroll in the beta program. Currently, the process involves downloading developer profiles onto the device you want to install beta software on. However, anyone with access to a beta profile file can install the beta software. The file is easily found online with a quick Google search.

Also: The best iPhones: Which is right for you?

As of iOS 16.4, instead, the only way to enroll in a developer beta program will be through the Software Update menu in the Settings app on a device that is signed in to the Apple ID linked to your Apple developer account.

Apple typically releases a beta update as part of the public beta program a few days after the developer beta is first released.

If you install the beta and spot a new feature or two, let us know in the comments what you've found!