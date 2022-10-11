'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Fall may be the season of bonfires, hiking, and pumpkin spice, but it's also a great time to take out a drone and explore your local parks. If you've been interested in a drone but have been waiting for a good deal on one to start learning more about them, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered. You can get the Holy Stone HS720 Foldable GPS Drone for only $175, saving you $105.
The HS720 will be a go-to staple with up to 52 minutes of flight time with two intelligent batteries, meaning you take to the skies for longer periods of time. It offers a simple operation, using one key start/stop, emergency stop, altitude hold, and electric fence to make it easy to use. While you'll obviously stay grounded, the drone can reach 3,000 feet high with the 2.4GHz transmitter.
With the GPS Assisted Intelligent Flight, you will never lose the drone. It automatically will return when the battery runs low, and you can preset it to flight along certain paths including circles for optimal shots.
Speaking of shots, the 4K UHD camera features image stabilization with a shock absorption holder. You'll get a 90-degree adjustable lens that can also use Optical Flow Positioning to keep the drone on a fixed height for special shots.
It comes with a carrying case so when you fold it up, it will be easy to store when not in use. The drone itself has over 7,000 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.3-stars, and is perfect for beginners and even seasoned drone users alike. If this sounds like the drone for you, be sure to add it to your cart today to get it for only $175.
This deal is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that's currently underway, bringing you the very best deals. You can check our live blog with real-time deals updates on the best deals, but you can also check out our Prime Early Access Sale hub that will have the scoop on the various categories, including gaming, TVs, earbuds, and more.