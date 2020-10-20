Honeywell rolls out tools for fire safety

Honeywell Connected Enterprise CEO Que Dallara on industrial IoT, SAP partnership Watch Now

Honeywell rolled out the first installment of tools and services for its Connected Life Safety Services suite, a cloud-based fire safety system.

Connected Life Safety Services, or CLSS, is built on the Honeywell Forge platform, and part of a strategy to launch cloud suites for Honeywell's focus industries. Honeywell historically has been known as an industrial company but has increasingly become more software based amid trends such as cloud computing and the industrial Internet of things.

CLSS is targeted at fire technicians so they can comply with regulations, design, install, inspect and maintain fire safety systems. Shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made access to facilities more difficult and sped up investments in automation.

Honeywell's CLSS suite allows enterprises to access data within a fire system from remote locations, browsers and devices without being on premises.

Key features include:

Audit trails for verification of compliant fire system testing.

Reporting and dashboards for system health.

Custom settings based on customer requirements with testing schedules.

Built-in cybersecurity monitoring.

Backwards compatibility with legacy fire systems.

CLSS tools are available in Honeywell Fire brands with plans to roll out to more products in the next year.

