Honeywell launches industrial IoT platform called Honeywell Forge

Honeywell launched a new industrial Internet of things analytics platform called Honeywell Forge that'll collect operational data, analyze it and optimize infrastructure.
The software platform, which Honeywell lumps under a category called enterprise performance management for operations technology, is designed to utilize the company's asset and process control knowhow and combine it with analytics and data.
Honeywell's enterprise management platform lands a few days after Johnson Controls released its Enterprise Management 2.0 platform. That platform analyzes building data via artificial intelligence with a focus on energy, asset, occupant and tenant billing management with visualization tools.
The developments highlight how the industrial Internet of things is maturing and legacy players in the infrastructure management space are becoming software vendors too. GE, IBM and Siemens are other key players:
- GE plans to launch independent industrial IoT company, unloads ServiceMax: Too little, too late?
- GE sees digital ghost deployments in 2019
- IBM rolls out asset performance management tools to better target industrial IoT
- Siemens, Alphabet's Chronicle forge cybersecurity partnership
Honeywell's Forge aims to take data from equipment, processes and people to provide insights to operators of buildings, airlines, industrial facilities and other infrastructure. Honeywell said Forge will be hardware and software agnostic.
Use cases for Honeywell Forge's analytics include maintenance, cybersecurity and optimization. The first installment of the Forge portfolio will be Honeywell Forge for Buildings, which will monitor, manage and control building operations and systems.
Other Honeywell Forge launches will include:
- Honeywell Forge for Industrials, which will launch in June and include digital twins.
- Honeywell Forge for Airlines, which will launch in June.
- Honeywell Forge for Inspection Rounds, which digitizes inspections.
- Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity, which will launch in the fourth quarter.
Here are some screenshots of Forge for Buildings.
