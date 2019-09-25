Honeywell launches Forge Cybersecurity platform for IIoT

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honeywell on Wednesday formally launched the Forge Cybersecurity platform, part of its broader industrial Internet of things analytics Forge platform. Honeywell's Forge aims to take data from equipment, processes and people to provide insights to operators of buildings, airlines, industrial facilities and other infrastructure.

The new Forge Cybersecurity platform provides assessments to analyze operations technology systems, software to secure and configure infrastructure, appliances, monitoring and remote management applications and incident response processes.

"Customers now have a better choice to strengthen industrial cybersecurity across their enterprise to enable IT-OT convergence and digital transformation, improving enterprise performance while reducing the cost of cybersecurity," said Jeff Zindel, VP and GM of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Cybersecurity. "The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform provides multiple industry-proven capabilities in a single dashboard to simplify cybersecurity management and better protect people, processes and assets from evolving cyberthreats."

The company launched Forge, its industrial IoT platform, in June with plans to target airlines, industrials and buildings. Last month Honeywell expanded its portfolio of smart buildings software with an aim to meld operations and information technologies. All of Honeywell's suite updates integrate with Forge. Atlanta-based Honeywell is in the midst of shifting its focus toward software and analytics.

The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Platform is available in three versions to fit with various cyber-requirements and budgets, including Enterprise Core, Enterprise Premium and Site offerings.

