How to boost your Bluetooth signal to cover your entire home or office

I like Bluetooth. It revolutionized how to connect speakers and headphones to devices. It's so convenient and reliable. But it has a big limitation – poor range. The good news however is that there is a fix that will allow you to spread a Bluetooth signal all around your home and office.

So how do you do this? Easy, you need a long-range Bluetooth transmitter/receiver, such as the 1Mii B03. This allows you to stream audio from pretty much any device – cellphone, tablet, laptop or desktop – to your sound system or speakers.

Range is exceptional, with a line-of-sight range of up to 230ft (70m), and around 80 to 110ft (25-35m) indoors (bear in mind that Wi-Fi routers, electronics, metal structures, thick walls and the like can affect range).

The B03 can act as both a Bluetooth transmitter and receiver, although it can only do one of these at a time (so if you wanted you could set up two, one as a transmitter, another as a receiver, allowing you to give Bluetooth capability to devices that previously didn't have it).

For $50, this device represents excellent value for money. If you rely on Bluetooth and feel that you're currently not getting good signal range or quality, it is a good yet inexpensive investment.

