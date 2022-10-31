Low on iPhone storage space? Do this instead of deleting your apps

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Running low on iPhone storage space? Already deleted all your cat videos and memes? Getting ready to start deleting apps that you don't often use?
Stop!
The problem with deleting apps is that you also delete any data associated with the app.
Goodbye, app. Goodbye, data.
If you're deleting an app that you never plan on using again, then deleting that app probably isn't going to be a problem
But if there's a chance that you might go back to the app at some point in the future, deleting the app means that you'll be starting from scratch with no data.
There is an alternative, and it's called Offload Unused Apps. It comes with a few caveats though.
You can find this setting in Settings > General > iPhone Storage.
According to Apple, this will "automatically offload unused apps when you're low on storage," and "your documents & data will be saved."
Tap on this setting and you'll get confirmation that it's enabled.
Once the setting disappears, it's enabled, and offloading unused apps will commence in the background automatically.
Offloading is a fancy word for deleting the app. The icon for the app remains, and if you need the app at some point in the future, your iPhone will download it from the App Store and install it for you.
Since most apps take up a lot more space than any associated data does, this is a handy way to free up storage space.
Apps that you've not used for 12 days or more are fair game for offloading.
But there is a catch -- if the app is removed from the App Store, then you won't be able to redownload it.
This is definitely worth keeping in mind.
If you want to disable automatic app offloading, head over to Settings > App Store and toggle Offload Unused Apps to off.
One drawback to this form of offloading is that it's automatic, and you don't have control over which apps get offloaded.
There is a way to do this manually, and that's to go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, find the app you want to offload, tap on it, and then tap Offload App.