'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to create animated, Cinematic photos with the Google Photos app
Static images are passé. People want movement, they want "life" in their images. When you view an image from social media or one that was shared via text or any other messaging platform, you want to feel like you're right there. Movement gives us immediacy and the ability to feel immersed in an image.
Even if the movement is only slight, it gives a certain dimensionality to an image. You go from feeling as though you're staring at a flat, two-dimension image to something with a bit more depth.
Also: How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer
Google is no stranger to this concept of movement, so they've added a very cool feature to the Photos app that allows you to create Cinematic images from any photo in your gallery. These Cinematic photos have a 3D feel to them. Google Photos accomplishes this by using machine learning to add the slightest bit of movement to the image, to make the central subject 'pop' from the background.
That leads me to one important point regarding Google Photos' Cinematic photos. This feature works best if there's a clear distinction between subject and background. Because Photos uses machine learning to isolate the primary subject from the background and then animate the background, if you attempt to use this feature with a photo that doesn't have a clear definition between subject and background, the effect doesn't work nearly as well.
Also: 5 simple ways to improve your Android phone security today
The other thing to understand is that the Cinematic photos are saved as MP4 files, which means the platform you share them with must support the file format. That issue shouldn't be a problem, since most social networks and operating systems have built-in support for such files.
Of course, the feature also means that -- unless the person viewing the image has autoplay enabled -- they'll have to tap to play the image, which also means they'll have to know how to do that. As ever with technology, there are always pesky caveats.
So, how do you create a Cinematic photo from an image saved to your Google Photos app? Let me show you.
How to create a Cinematic photo
What you'll need: To create a Cinematic photo, you'll need Google Photos installed on a mobile device. I'll be demonstrating the feature on a Pixel 7 Pro.
Also: The best Android phones
If you're using a different device, you should be aware the steps might vary, depending on the manufacturer and OS. You'll also need a photo with a subject that is clearly defined from its background.
With those things at the ready, let's create.
1. Open Google Photos
Unlock your mobile device and open the Google Photos app.
2. Open the Utilities feature
Tap Library at the bottom right of the Photos app. From within this section, tap Utilities.
3. Open the Cinematic photo tool
Scroll down in Utilities until you see the Create New section, where you'll find an entry labeled Cinematic photo. Tap that entry.
4. Select the photo to be used
Scroll through the photo picker until you find the photo you want to turn into your Cinematic masterpiece.
Also: How to set up a locked folder in Google Photos on Android
Once you've selected the photo, tap Create in the top-right corner of the window. Google Photos will then apply the effect and then present you with the results.
5. Save your photo
If you like what you see, tap Save. Once the photo has been saved, you can then share it with whoever you want.
The Cinematic tool is a great way to give your photos a bit of life. Google's machine-learning technology is remarkable in its ability to distinguish the subject from the background and then apply a bit of magic to the image.
Give Cinematic photos a try and see if you don't come away impressed.