How to install Google One VPN on MacOS

I'm a big advocate of using VPNs, especially when on the go and connected to networks you aren't confident you can trust. When you use a VPN, all the data that leaves your machine is encrypted and anonymized.
Adding a VPN is especially important when you're transmitting sensitive data and don't want a third party to intercept that information and use it against you.
I've been using the Google One VPN on Android since its release and have been exceptionally pleased with the results.
So, when Google released the client for MacOS, I was eager to install and use it.
And now, I'm going to show you how to install and use it on MacOS.
Let's get this VPN up and running. The only things you'll need for this are a MacOS device (either an Intel or Apple Silicon-based device) and a valid Google account. That's it.
After the file downloads, open Finder, navigate to the Google One dmg file, and double-click it. When prompted, double-click the VpnByGoogleOne.pkg file, and walk through the simple installation wizard.
You'll see a small key icon in the top bar when the installation completes. Click that icon and, in the resulting popup, click Get Started.
In the following popup, click Launch at Startup. You must click the ON/OFF slider.
After clicking the ON/OFF slider, a warning will appear, informing you that VPN by Google One has been blocked. In that popup, click Open System Settings. In the resulting window, locate the Security section and click Allow.
At this point, the Google One VPN is now running and encrypting and anonymizing your network traffic.
You can verify that it's running by clicking the key icon in the top bar, where you should see the VPN is enabled and keeping your online activity private.
Congratulations, you've just added an extra layer of security to your MacOS device. Your networking speeds will have decreased slightly, but that's a worthwhile tradeoff for the extra privacy you gain.