How to make money by sharing your favorite Amazon products online

We Are/Getty Images

If you've ever watched a video in which someone features an Amazon product, it's likely they'll mention that it's linked in their Amazon storefront, but what does this actually mean? And how can you get your own Amazon storefront?

The reason influencers are always mentioning their storefront is because every time you buy something from their links, they earn a commission. These types of perks are typically limited to people with millions of followers, but not in this case.

Also: Is Temu legit? What to know before you place an order

Opening your own storefront is as simple as applying for the Amazon Influencer Program. Don't let the term "influencer" turn you away. Although the word sounds intimidating, you don't need millions of followers to be approved.

Amazon allows content creators with attainable amounts of followers to participate, too. For reference, I have 1.6K followers on Instagram and 6.1K on TikTok. I am by no means an influencer or actively trying to be one, and still got approved.

Also: The best ring lights right now: Level-up your TikToks

Instead of solely looking at followers, Amazon looks at other metrics, such as post frequency and engagement. From personal experience, you will get approved as long as you are consistently creating content.

How to become an Amazon influencer

1. Go to the Amazon website In your internet browser, open this link to Amazon.com. It will take you to the landing page to sign up for the Amazon Influencer Program. Then, click on the Sign up button.

Here is the landing page to sign up for the Amazon Influencer Program. Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

2. Sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one After you hit the Sign up button, you will be taken to a page where you can select the Amazon account you'd like to link to your influencer account. You can use your existing Amazon account, which will allow you to access your shopping history, product reviews, and the lists you already have within your account. If you'd rather create a new account to keep both accounts separate, or if you don't have one, go ahead and open a new account.

Select the Amazon account you'd like to link or create a new account. Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

3. Submit your info Once you link your account, it will prompt you to answer a couple more questions, and add your social media handles, which will help determine if you are eligible or not. Since your approval heavily relies on your social media accounts, apply during a time that you have been actively posting on them. Also: It's official: Amazon will hold another Prime Day sale in October Then the moment you've been waiting for -- *drumroll* -- you'll see if you get approved. If you don't get approved, don't be discouraged. You can work on your social media presence by posting more consistently and keep applying. If you did get approved, time to move to the next step.

If you're approved, the page should look like this. Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

4. Set up your storefront and share the link Congrats, you're approved! Now it's time to set up the storefront. You will want to create idea lists with your favorite Amazon items or recommendations. Preferably, make lists that match your content so that it interests your followers. For example, CarterPC is an influencer known for his coverage of tech. Therefore, his storefront is stocked with his favorite tech gadgets. Also: Here's why everything on Temu is so cheap Getting approved is only half the battle. You won't make money until your followers purchase items from it. Full transparency, even though I got approved, I haven't made a single penny. To make some money, you will want to share that link as much as you can. You can leverage your social media platforms and make content about your favorite Amazon finds to improve the visibility of your storefront.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

FAQ

What is an Amazon storefront?

An Amazon storefront is a page on Amazon that showcases an "influencer's" favorite Amazon products. Having a storefront is mutually beneficial for creators and followers because followers can easily find product recommendations from people they trust, while influencers gain commissions from the followers' purchases.

How much do you get paid as an Amazon Influencer?



The commission rates range from 1% to 20%, depending on the item and category. Amazon is transparent about the rates by posting a chart online that delineates the rate for each category.

What qualifications do you need to be approved as an Amazon Influencer?



Amazon says, "We accept applications from all types of influencers, provided you have a YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook account. When reviewing your application, we look at the number of followers you have in addition to other engagement metrics."

Can I apply again if my application to become an Amazon Influencer is rejected?



Yes, you can apply as many times as you'd like. If you get denied, don't give up! You can polish your social media presence by posting more often and then check again. Sometimes, it's just luck.