Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 series beats the iPad in two major ways
With Samsung Unpacked underway in Seoul, South Korea, most of the buzz has surrounded the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones. But, some of the biggest innovations were expertly built into Samsung's Galaxy S9 Tab series, including two notable upgrades that put them ahead of Apple's best iPads.
Also: How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S6 and more
Besides a faster processor, the latest iterations of Samsung's Galaxy tablets feature improved AMOLED displays and an IP68 rating, a feature typically reserved for rugged tablets.
With an IP68 rating, the tablets can withstand dust intrusion and be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. And with new Dynamic AMOLED displays on every model, these devices may just offer the most vibrant images on the market.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the most affordable of the three tablets and the most compact. With an 11-inch display, the S9 can fit into smaller bags easier than the rest of the lineup, but its features are anything but minor.
To start, Samsung stuck with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach this time around. The Galaxy Tab S9 features the same 8,400mAh battery as its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S8, which was appreciated for its long battery life.
Also: Best Android tablets: Forget the iPad
With the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, we expect even greater battery life this time around, lasting you through the workday and into the evening.
The larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ also features an improved AMOLED display and is a 12.4-inch middle ground between the more affordable S9 and the flagship Ultra.
The Tab S9 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, and the Tab S9+ starts at $999 for the 256GB model. Samsung is also selling the Tab S9+ in a 5G-supported variant, starting at $1,149.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the company's high-end tablet, featuring the longest battery life of the S9 series with up to eight hours of browsing on a single charge.
The beauty of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is that it can become both a casual, entertainment device and one for professional workflows. The large 14.6-inch screen allows it to display your most important documents, allowing space to sketch, edit, or take notes with the included S pen or stream videos after work.
Also: Samsung's new foldables have one very important feature no one is talking about
The flagship 14.6-inch Ultra tablet now also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, the same processor powering the Galaxy S23 series. If its benefits hold true, expect the Tab S9 series, in general, to see faster performance and more efficient battery life.
Specifications
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Price
|$1,199
|$999
|$799
|Color
|Beige, Graphite
|Beige, Graphite
|Beige, Graphite
|Main camera
|13MP AF, 8MP UW
|13MP AF, 8MP UW
|13MP AF
|Rear camera
|12MP, 12MP UW
|12MP UW
|12MP UW
|Battery
|11,200mAh
|10,090mAh
|8,400mAh
|RAM & storage
|12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB
|12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB
|8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB
|MicroSD card
|Up to 1TB
|Up to 1TB
|Up to 1TB
|Water/dustproof
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Display
|14.6-in Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
|12.4-in Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
|11-in Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
|Audio
|Quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3
|Dimensions
|12.85" x 8.21" x 0.21"
|11.23" x 7.3" 0.22"
|10.01" x 6.53" x 0.23"
|Weight
|1.61lbs
|1.29lbs
|1.1lbs