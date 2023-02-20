/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Security

Losing text 2FA on Twitter? Here's how to keep your account secure

Unless you're a Twitter Blue subscriber, you'll soon lose access to text-message two-factor authentication. But don't worry. There are better ways to secure your account.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Alyson Windsor
Twitter logo on phone
Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter will soon be removing the option for text message two-factor authentication to all but those subscribed to Twitter Blue. But fear not, there are other ways to secure your account.

Also: Why is Twitter turning millions of accounts into defenseless targets?

There are two alternative options available to you, and both of them offer better security than SMS-based two-factor authentication:

These security options are a bit buried in the user interface, but can be accessed by going to Settings and Support then Setting and privacy, followed by Security and account access, then Security, and finally Two-factor authentication.

Also: How to use Microsoft Authenticator as your password manager

Note: These instructions are the same whether you are using a web browser, or the app for iOS, Android, Windows, or Mac.

This is the screen you are looking for:

Twitter's two-factor authentication setup screen

Twitter's two-factor authentication setup screen

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Let's take a look at how to set up each of these options.

How to set up an authentication app

Here's how to secure your twitter account using an authentication app.

1. Get yourself an authentication app

You'll need an authentication app first.

There are loads, from the ubiquitous Google Authenticator and Microsoft's authenticator app. For Android there's Aegis. There's also a cross-platform app called Authy, and then there's those built into password managers such as Bitwarden.

All the apps listed above are free.

There are a lot to choose from. If you're already using one, you're good to go, otherwise you need to download and install one for use.

2. Link your Twitter account to your authenticator app

Start the process and you'll be asked to scan in a QR code. 

Scan the QR code to add your Twitter account to your authenticator app

Scan the QR code to add your Twitter account to your authenticator app

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you can't scan in the code, you can enter a text code into your authenticator app which does the same as the QR code.

The text code works when you can't scan in the QR code

The text code works when you can't scan in the QR code

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

3. Confirm everything is working

To make sure that you've correctly added your Twitter account into your authenticator app, Twitter will ask you to enter a confirmation code that your authenticator app spits out.

Enter a confirmation code to make sure everything is working properly

Enter a confirmation code to make sure everything is working properly

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

4. You're done!

If the confirmation code is correct, you're done (if not, try a new code, and if that doesn't work, go back to the beginning and restart the process).

You're successfully added your Twitter account to your authenticator app

You successfully added your Twitter account to your authenticator app

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Now when you log in, you will occasionally be asked for a code from your authenticator app.

How to set up a security key

Here's how to secure your Twitter account using a security key.

1. Get a security key

A hardware security key is a fantastic tool to help stop hackers in their tracks as it offers an additional layer of defense. Even if a hacker has your username and password, the security key will keep your account secure.

There are a lot of great security keys for you to choose from, with my favorite being the YubiKey 5C NFC

YubiKey 5C NFC

YubiKey 5C NFC

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

2. Link your security key to your Twitter account

Start the process and you'll be asked to add your security key to your account.

Click on Add key.

Start the process of adding your security key to your twitter account

Start the process of adding your security key to your Twitter account

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Next choose the key.

Selecting the security key

Selecting the security key

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Instructions will now appear to guide you through the process.

Setting up the security key

Setting up the security key

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

When the key has been successfully read, you'll be asked if you want to add it.

Key has been successfully read

Key has been successfully read

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

3. Name your security key

Finally you can name the key. If you have more than one, give it a name that makes sense to you so you know which one to use.

Naming the security key

Naming the security key

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

4. You're done!

That's it, you're done.

Security key successfully added

Security key successfully added

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

What are those backup codes?

When you set up any two-factor authentication on your Twitter account, you'll be given the option to set up a backup code. This is a one-time code that you can use if you don't have access to your authentication app or security key.

Backup code

Backup code

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you want to set this up -- and I recommend you do -- click on Get Backup Code.

Keep your backup code safe in case you need it

Keep your backup code safe in case you need it

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Keep this code safe -- maybe in your password app or printed out and kept in your wallet or purse -- in case you ever need it. You can generate further backup codes if needed.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Person checking out bananas

She got sick and tired of self-checkout, so she did something about it

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's everything you need to know

Microsoft Bing and Open AI logos

I asked Microsoft's new Bing with ChatGPT about Microsoft and oh, it had opinions