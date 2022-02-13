How to use Siri to take photos with your iPhone

I've been looking for a way to fire up the camera on my iPhone to take photos for ages. If I should "Siri, take a photo," Siri will activate the camera but it won't actually take a photo.

I still have to press a button.

In 2022.

Surely there's a better way?

Fortunately, there's a way to add this functionality using the iOS feature Shortcuts.

Here's how you do it:

Find and run the Shortcuts app

app Click on Gallery

Search for a shortcut called say cheese

Tap on the Say Cheese shortcut (if you want to customize the shortcut -- change the camera it uses to take a photo, or maybe change the phrase -- it you can tap the three dots) and tap Add Shortcut

Now, whenever you want to take a photo, say "Hey Siri, Say Cheese," and Siri will take a photo for you.

Note that the first time this shortcut runs it will ask for permission to save the photo to the gallery.

