How to use Siri to take photos with your iPhone

I've been looking for a way to fire up the camera on my iPhone to take photos for ages. If I should "Siri, take a photo," Siri will activate the camera but it won't actually take a photo.
I still have to press a button.
In 2022.
Surely there's a better way?
Fortunately, there's a way to add this functionality using the iOS feature Shortcuts.
Here's how you do it:
- Find and run the Shortcuts app
- Click on Gallery
- Search for a shortcut called say cheese
- Tap on the Say Cheese shortcut (if you want to customize the shortcut -- change the camera it uses to take a photo, or maybe change the phrase -- it you can tap the three dots) and tap Add Shortcut
- Now, whenever you want to take a photo, say "Hey Siri, Say Cheese," and Siri will take a photo for you.
Note that the first time this shortcut runs it will ask for permission to save the photo to the gallery.
