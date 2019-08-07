To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZGxFST

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

Samsung has just announced their newest addition to the Note family, and ZDNet will be rewarding one lucky winner a Galaxy Note 10 Plus so they can enjoy.

Before we get into how to enter, let's discuss some of the Note 10 Plus' features. The freshly announced Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a large 6.8-inch screen with privacy features such as fingerprint reader and facial recognition. In addition to the Notes' iconic large screen, it is also equipped with five cameras: One front-facing camera and four more on the back. The Note 10 Plus also has a battery of 4,300mAh, and it has wireless charging capabilities.



Looking to enter for your chance to win*? Please read our rules carefully, and fill out the form agreeing to our terms and conditions. You can also follow us on social media via the optional additional actions to accumulate extra entries and increase your chances of winning. Good luck everyone!

If you're having trouble viewing the form, visit this link.