HP acquires Bromium, a startup behind its Sure Click security

HP said it will acquire Bromium, an end-point security startup that powers the PC and printer maker's Sure Click system.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Bromium is designed to use virtualization to isolate attacks in "micro-virtual machines."

HP launches HP Elite Dragonfly, a premium business laptop and Intel Project Athena poster child | HP names Lores CEO, reports solid Q3

HP said that Bromium technology will be integrated into its security platform and hardware. Bromium will be combined with HP's Sure Sense, Sure View and Sure Start security applications.

The company is increasingly touting security offerings as a selling point to its laptops and printers as well as other devices.

HP launched the HP Elite Dragonfly and noted security in its pitch.