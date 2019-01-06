CES 2019: AMD expands mobile CPU line up, adds world’s fastest processor for ultrathin laptops

AMD has added a number of new processors to its mobility line-up, covering all notebook segments.

By | | Topic: Processors

AMD has chosen CES 2019 to unveil a raft of new processors for its mobility line-up, including the new 2nd-generation Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile, which are the world's fastest processor for ultrathin laptops.

Must read: 2019: The Apple products you shouldn't buy

everything CES 2019

Built using 12-nanometer manufacturing technology, AMD's new Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile CPUs offer best-in-class performance, and high-end features such as Wake on Voice, Modern Standby, smooth PC gaming, and is 4K HDR Streaming-capable.

All this while still being able to offer up to 10 hours of video playback battery life.

On the performance front, AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, and the Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 percent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.

"Users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. "Notebook users want to experience the latest modern features while streaming, gaming, or finishing work faster. Enabling breakthrough entertainment experiences, AMD is pleased to enable a wide range of AMD powered notebooks than ever that deliver on those expectations with blazing fast performance, rich graphics, and long battery life."

Product Model

Cores/
Threads

TDP

Boost/Base Freq.

Radeon Graphics

GPU Cores

Max GPU Freq.

L2+L3 Cache

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H

4C/8T

35W

4.0/2.3 GHz

Vega

10

1400 MHz

6MB

AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U

4C/8T

15W

4.0/2.3 GHz

Vega

10

1400 MHz

6MB

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H

4C/8T

35W

3.7/2.1 GHz

Vega

8

1200 MHz

6MB

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U

4C/8T

15W

3.7/2.1 GHz

Vega

8

1200 MHz

6MB

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U

4C/4T

15W

3.5/2.1 GHz

Vega

6

1200 MHz

6MB

AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U

2C/4T

15W

3.5/2.6 GHz

Vega

3

1200 MHz

5MB

AMD Athlon 300U

2C/4T

15W

3.3/2.4 GHz

Vega

3

1000 MHz

5MB

AMD has also unveiled two 7th Gen A-Series processors for Chromebooks.

Product Model

Cores/
Threads

TDP

Boost/Base Freq.

Radeon Graphics

GPU Cores/Shaders

Max GPU Freq.

L2 Cache

AMD A6-9220C

2C/2T

6W

2.7/1.8 GHz

R5 Series

3 / 192
(GCN 1.2)

720 MHz

1MB

AMD A4-9120C

2C/2T

6W

2.4/1.6 GHz

R4 Series

3 / 192
(GCN 1.2)

600 MHz

1MB

According to data provided by AMD, the A6-9220C processor offers the following advantage over Intel's silicon offering:

  • Up to 23 percent faster web browsing and up to 24 percent faster web application performance than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively
  • Up to 3.2X faster email performance and up to 74 percent higher office application productivity than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively
  • Up to 42 percent faster photo editing performance and up to 43 percent faster web gaming experiences than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively

Two Chromebooks running this silicon – the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14 – have already been announced at CES 2019.

AMD's 2nd-generation Ryzen: The ultimate... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 57

See also:

Related Topics:

Hardware Intel ARM Artificial Intelligence Innovation
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3