CES 2019: AMD expands mobile CPU line up, adds world’s fastest processor for ultrathin laptops

AMD has chosen CES 2019 to unveil a raft of new processors for its mobility line-up, including the new 2nd-generation Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile, which are the world's fastest processor for ultrathin laptops.

Built using 12-nanometer manufacturing technology, AMD's new Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile CPUs offer best-in-class performance, and high-end features such as Wake on Voice, Modern Standby, smooth PC gaming, and is 4K HDR Streaming-capable.

All this while still being able to offer up to 10 hours of video playback battery life.

On the performance front, AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, and the Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 percent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.

"Users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. "Notebook users want to experience the latest modern features while streaming, gaming, or finishing work faster. Enabling breakthrough entertainment experiences, AMD is pleased to enable a wide range of AMD powered notebooks than ever that deliver on those expectations with blazing fast performance, rich graphics, and long battery life."

Product Model Cores/

Threads TDP Boost/Base Freq. Radeon Graphics GPU Cores Max GPU Freq. L2+L3 Cache AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H 4C/8T 35W 4.0/2.3 GHz Vega 10 1400 MHz 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U 4C/8T 15W 4.0/2.3 GHz Vega 10 1400 MHz 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H 4C/8T 35W 3.7/2.1 GHz Vega 8 1200 MHz 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U 4C/8T 15W 3.7/2.1 GHz Vega 8 1200 MHz 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U 4C/4T 15W 3.5/2.1 GHz Vega 6 1200 MHz 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U 2C/4T 15W 3.5/2.6 GHz Vega 3 1200 MHz 5MB AMD Athlon 300U 2C/4T 15W 3.3/2.4 GHz Vega 3 1000 MHz 5MB

AMD has also unveiled two 7th Gen A-Series processors for Chromebooks.

Product Model Cores/

Threads TDP Boost/Base Freq. Radeon Graphics GPU Cores/Shaders Max GPU Freq. L2 Cache AMD A6-9220C 2C/2T 6W 2.7/1.8 GHz R5 Series 3 / 192

(GCN 1.2) 720 MHz 1MB AMD A4-9120C 2C/2T 6W 2.4/1.6 GHz R4 Series 3 / 192

(GCN 1.2) 600 MHz 1MB

According to data provided by AMD, the A6-9220C processor offers the following advantage over Intel's silicon offering:

Up to 23 percent faster web browsing and up to 24 percent faster web application performance than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively



Up to 3.2X faster email performance and up to 74 percent higher office application productivity than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively



Up to 42 percent faster photo editing performance and up to 43 percent faster web gaming experiences than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively



Two Chromebooks running this silicon – the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14 – have already been announced at CES 2019.

