CES 2019: AMD expands mobile CPU line up, adds world’s fastest processor for ultrathin laptops

AMD has chosen CES 2019 to unveil a raft of new processors for its mobility line-up, including the new 2nd-generation Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile, which are the world's fastest processor for ultrathin laptops.
Must read: 2019: The Apple products you shouldn't buy
Built using 12-nanometer manufacturing technology, AMD's new Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile CPUs offer best-in-class performance, and high-end features such as Wake on Voice, Modern Standby, smooth PC gaming, and is 4K HDR Streaming-capable.
All this while still being able to offer up to 10 hours of video playback battery life.
On the performance front, AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, and the Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 percent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.
"Users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. "Notebook users want to experience the latest modern features while streaming, gaming, or finishing work faster. Enabling breakthrough entertainment experiences, AMD is pleased to enable a wide range of AMD powered notebooks than ever that deliver on those expectations with blazing fast performance, rich graphics, and long battery life."
Product Model
Cores/
TDP
Boost/Base Freq.
Radeon Graphics
GPU Cores
Max GPU Freq.
L2+L3 Cache
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H
4C/8T
35W
4.0/2.3 GHz
Vega
10
1400 MHz
6MB
AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700U
4C/8T
15W
4.0/2.3 GHz
Vega
10
1400 MHz
6MB
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3550H
4C/8T
35W
3.7/2.1 GHz
Vega
8
1200 MHz
6MB
AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U
4C/8T
15W
3.7/2.1 GHz
Vega
8
1200 MHz
6MB
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U
4C/4T
15W
3.5/2.1 GHz
Vega
6
1200 MHz
6MB
AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U
2C/4T
15W
3.5/2.6 GHz
Vega
3
1200 MHz
5MB
AMD Athlon 300U
2C/4T
15W
3.3/2.4 GHz
Vega
3
1000 MHz
5MB
AMD has also unveiled two 7th Gen A-Series processors for Chromebooks.
Product Model
Cores/
TDP
Boost/Base Freq.
Radeon Graphics
GPU Cores/Shaders
Max GPU Freq.
L2 Cache
AMD A6-9220C
2C/2T
6W
2.7/1.8 GHz
R5 Series
3 / 192
720 MHz
1MB
AMD A4-9120C
2C/2T
6W
2.4/1.6 GHz
R4 Series
3 / 192
600 MHz
1MB
According to data provided by AMD, the A6-9220C processor offers the following advantage over Intel's silicon offering:
- Up to 23 percent faster web browsing and up to 24 percent faster web application performance than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively
- Up to 3.2X faster email performance and up to 74 percent higher office application productivity than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively
- Up to 42 percent faster photo editing performance and up to 43 percent faster web gaming experiences than the Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350, respectively
Two Chromebooks running this silicon – the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14 – have already been announced at CES 2019.
See also:
- Apple's biggest embarrassment of 2018
- Five major challenges facing Apple in 2019
- Weird but really useful gadgets
- More bad news for Apple: iPhone is weakening overseas, claims analyst
- iPhone XS and iPhone XR cheat sheets
- Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report
- Apple knows the days of record iPhone sales are over, and wants you to stop obsessing over how many it now sells
- iOS 12 tells you (almost) everything you need to know about your iPhone's battery
Join Discussion