HP updates Envy, Elite PC portfolios

HP is refreshing its lineup of premium PCs, including its HP Elite 1000 series and the Envy Curved AiO 34.

The Envy Curved all-in-one was updated with built-in Alexa integration, Bang and Olufsen-tuned speakers, and a high-end wooden chassis to really drive home the "premium" aesthetic.

The Envy Desktop, Envy 13, Envy 17, Envy x360 13, and Envy x360 15 were also updated with improvements to speed, security and graphics components.

Updated devices in the HP Elite 1000 series include the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3, which HP says is the world's smallest business convertible; the EliteBook x2 1013 G3, a 13-inch detachable with an integrated privacy screen; the EliteBook 1050 G1, a notebook with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics; the EliteOne 1000 all-in-one desktop with a 34-inch curved screen; and the EliteDisplay S14, a 14-inch USB-C portable display.

"HP's undisputed design and engineering leadership is delivering the ultimate combination of style, performance, and versatility," said Ron Coughlin, president of the Personal Systems group at HP, in a statement. "With the world's smallest business convertible, the first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen, the widest curved All-in-One, and other industry-leading innovations, our new Elite and Envy portfolios create unrivaled premium PC experiences."

