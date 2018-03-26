HP EliteOne 1000: A 34-inch curved all-in-one monster

By | | Topic: Hardware

hp-eliteone-1000-1.png
  • Editors' rating
    7.8 Very good

Pros

  • Whopping screen
  • Design is a real head turner
  • Retractable webcam
  • Potential upgrades

Cons

  • No discrete GPU option
  • Ports are hard to reach
  • Finicky touch controls for volume
  • Video call touch controls are not universal

The HP EliteOne 1000 is certainly a head turner, because when you see a 34-inch curved screen, it's hard not to look at it.

This all-in-one PC has a look, and a bunch of silicon, that would suggest it is packing some real horsepower, and in a lot of ways it is.

In the unit we reviewed, the internals were a Core i5 processor, 16 gigabytes of memory, and 256GB of Samsung NVMe storage. This is a machine with a some proper grunt.

But then you realise its massive screen is driven by the onboard Intel HD 630 graphics, and suddenly you know where the bottleneck is going to be. So gamers and those with discrete GPU needs should look elsewhere.

It's a weird package that HP has put together for this machine; it has premium silicon and a price to match, but it is all in the name of video conferencing.

Look no further than the touch controls to start and end a call on the front of the base if you want to know the reason this machine exists -- which is a weird fit with a curved, 34-inch display. In our testing, starting up the venerable consumer-grade Skype does not work with the touch controls, but HP assures us they do work for Skype for Business, and one would hope so with the Skype for Business sticker on the rear of the unit.

Top ZDNET Reviews

That said, the EliteOne 1000 retains many meritable qualities.

One of the most interesting is its ability to replace the screen and base separately. Thanks to an easy-access panel on the rear of the unit, the screen can be unscrewed and unplugged from the base and replaced. This is a great idea in theory, and should buyers of EliteOne be able to purchase a new base or display separately in several years, then it will be a great thing -- but until then, the history of the industry must dictate that I am sceptical of the follow-through on such initiatives.

As is typical of many all-in-ones, the EliteOne has most of its ports on the rear and side of the base, but it would be nice to have ports on the front that are more easily accessible when seated, instead of needing to reach around to the side or rear.

In recent devices, HP has made use of a webcam that retracts into the back of the display, and is able to shoot forwards or backwards. For privacy reasons, and for those moments when webcams are accidentally left on, I like the idea of the webcam residing within the device, and if an attacker is able to turn it on, they will not see anything. It's a shame a similar mechanism does not exist for the microphone as well.

Then there is the display, and this one is an absolute whooper. It's big, it's curved, and you may have to move your head to see it all.

Depending on how you work, the screen could be a blessing or a curse.

To see an exercise in wasted space, maximise a web browser. For disappointment, watch a 4K video and look at the black bars on all sides.

But if you are the sort of user that likes applications to be windowed, not maximised, and arranged just so -- fans of older Apple desktop interface should love it -- then it could work for you.

In the case of this unit, there is the almost AU$3,000 question, and it cuts both ways.

HP EliteOne 1000 SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 5

For that money, you get some of the latest silicon in an attractive body, and a whopping big screen if that is your thing, but on the other hand it lacks discrete graphics, something plenty of the other all-in-ones in its price bracket have, and includes a pair of bare bones peripherals. If a vendor is charging three grand for a device and giving it a premium look, a keyboard and mouse with a similar look would go a long way to continuing the premium feel.

I would like to think that HP would one day give this machine the graphics power it deserves, even as an optional extra, but that would encroach on its Envy all-in-one -- which leaves the EliteOne as an overpowered video conferencing device, or the nippiest spreadsheet machine you have used in quite some time.

There is plenty to like about EliteOne 1000, but it pulls up short of being a must-have premium device.

Related Coverage

HP Envy Curved AIO 34: A stylish all-in-one that will look perfect on executive desks (TechRepublic)

The HP Envy Curved AIO 34, unveiled at CES 2017, is a refreshingly stylish take on the all-in-one desktop form factor.

ASUS unveils new laptops and all-in-one PCs at CES 2018 (TechRepublic)

While designed with consumers in mind, business professionals may find the ultra-lightweight devices helpful when traveling.

Microsoft Surface Studio, First Take: An appealing all-in-one debut, but the price is high

Now on sale in the UK, Surface Studio offers excellent engineering, touchscreen controls and the optional Surface Dial. But even creatives may find the price tag steep.

Formula 1: How sensor technology is changing the race

With Formula 1 pushing its own digitisation projects, each team has also formed a series of close technology partnerships such as that between AT&T and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in order to collect, analyse, utilise, and secure sensor data to improve performance.

Elitebook x360 1030 G2 review: A business laptop with the lot

Read more reviews

Specifications

General
Product Form Factor All-in-one
Packaged Quantity 1
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Processor / Chipset
CPU Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) 7500 / 3.4 GHz
Max Turbo Speed 3.8 GHz
Number of Cores Quad-Core
Chipset Type Intel Q270
Processor Main Features Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2
Cache Memory
Installed Size 6 MB
Cache Per Processor 6 MB
Per Processor Size 6 MB
Installed Size 6 MB
RAM
Memory Speed 2400 MHz
Memory Specification Compliance PC4-19200
Features dual channel memory architecture
Configuration Features 1 x 8 GB
Technology DDR4 SDRAM
Installed Size 8 GB
Rated Memory Speed 2400 MHz
Storage
Interface Type PCI Express
Type none
Memory
Max Supported Size 32 GB
Form Factor SO-DIMM 260-pin
Slots Qty 2
Empty Slots 1
Environmental Parameters
Humidity Range Operating 10 - 90%
Min Operating Temperature 50 °F
Max Operating Temperature 95 °F
Display
Widescreen Display Yes
Image Aspect Ratio 21:9
Monitor Features 99% sRGB color gamut, UWQHD anti-glare, curved
Type LED
TFT Technology IPS
Diagonal Size (metric) 86.36 cm
Display Resolution Abbreviation UWQHD
Hard Drive
Interface Type PCI Express
Features NVM Express (NVMe)
Type SSD
Interface Class PCI Express
Installed Qty 1
Capacity 256 GB
Input
Type keyboard, mouse
Localization & Layout French Canadian
Hard Drive (2nd)
Type none
Storage Controller
Interface Type Serial ATA-600
Type Serial ATA
Installed Qty 1
Hard Drive (3rd)
Type none
Communications
Wireless Protocol 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Optical Storage
Drive Type no optical drive
Type none
Processor
Installed Qty 1
Max Supported Qty 1
Upgradability upgradable
Type Core i5
Processor Number i5-7500
Generation 7
Manufacturer Intel
Clock Speed 3.4 GHz
Optical Storage (2nd)
Drive Type no optical drive
Storage Removable
Type none
Header
Brand HP
Product Line HP EliteOne
Model 1000 G1
Localization French
Country Kits Canada
Packaged Quantity 1
Compatibility PC
Miscellaneous
Compliant Standards low halogen
Manufacturer Selling Program HP Smart Buy
Networking
Data Link Protocol Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Compliant Standards Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3az, IEEE 802.3i, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11i, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.1Q, IEEE 802.1p, IEEE 802.1x
Ethernet Controller(s) Intel I219-LM
Wireless LAN Supported Yes
Wireless NIC Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
Monitor
Monitor Type LED - IPS
Native Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)
Horizontal Viewing Angle 178
Diagonal Size 34 in
Vertical Viewing Angle 178
Pixel Pitch 0.2325 mm
Image Brightness 300
System
Type personal computer
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Hard Drive Capacity 256 GB
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Graphics Controller
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 630
Video Interfaces DisplayPort, HDMI
Chassis
Form Factor all-in-one
Manufacturer Form Factor all-in-one
Dimensions & Weight
Width 32.1 in
Depth 7.5 in
Height 18 in
Audio Output
Sound Output Mode stereo
Max Sampling Rate 192 Hz
Compliant Standards High Definition Audio
Manufacturer Warranty
Service & Support Limited warranty - parts and labor - 3 years - on-site
Type 3 years warranty
Mainboard
Chipset Type Intel Q270
Keyboard
Connectivity wireless
Printer
Type none
Audio Input
Type Dual array microphone
Expansion / Connectivity
Bays 1 (total) / 1 (free) x internal 2.5"
Mouse
Connectivity wireless
Physical Characteristics
Form Factor all-in-one
Weight 22.71 lbs
Power
Type power adapter
Min Operating Temperature 50 °F
Max Operating Temperature 95 °F
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: Type Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
OS Provided Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition English / French
Type Absolute Persistence, Bing Toolbar, HP Secure Erase, HP Support Assistant, HP Sure Click, HP Sure Connect, HP Velocity, HP ePrint, Native Miracast, Skype for Business, Windows Defender, HP BIOSphere, HP Client Security Suite Gen3, HP Hotkey Support, HP JetAdvantage, HP JumpStart, HP Noise Cancellation, HP PhoneWise, HP Recovery Manager
Hard Drive (4th)
Type none
Video Output
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 630
Graphics Processor Series Intel HD Graphics
Video Interfaces DisplayPort, HDMI
Service & Support
Type 3 years warranty
On-Site Warranty on-site
Service & Support Details
Type limited warranty
Service Included parts and labor
Location on-site
Full Contract Period 3 years

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

Top ZDNET Reviews

Kick off your day with ZDNet's daily email newsletter. It's the freshest tech news and opinion, served hot. Get it.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All