The HP EliteOne 1000 is certainly a head turner, because when you see a 34-inch curved screen, it's hard not to look at it.

This all-in-one PC has a look, and a bunch of silicon, that would suggest it is packing some real horsepower, and in a lot of ways it is.

In the unit we reviewed, the internals were a Core i5 processor, 16 gigabytes of memory, and 256GB of Samsung NVMe storage. This is a machine with a some proper grunt.

But then you realise its massive screen is driven by the onboard Intel HD 630 graphics, and suddenly you know where the bottleneck is going to be. So gamers and those with discrete GPU needs should look elsewhere.

It's a weird package that HP has put together for this machine; it has premium silicon and a price to match, but it is all in the name of video conferencing.

Look no further than the touch controls to start and end a call on the front of the base if you want to know the reason this machine exists -- which is a weird fit with a curved, 34-inch display. In our testing, starting up the venerable consumer-grade Skype does not work with the touch controls, but HP assures us they do work for Skype for Business, and one would hope so with the Skype for Business sticker on the rear of the unit.

That said, the EliteOne 1000 retains many meritable qualities.

One of the most interesting is its ability to replace the screen and base separately. Thanks to an easy-access panel on the rear of the unit, the screen can be unscrewed and unplugged from the base and replaced. This is a great idea in theory, and should buyers of EliteOne be able to purchase a new base or display separately in several years, then it will be a great thing -- but until then, the history of the industry must dictate that I am sceptical of the follow-through on such initiatives.

As is typical of many all-in-ones, the EliteOne has most of its ports on the rear and side of the base, but it would be nice to have ports on the front that are more easily accessible when seated, instead of needing to reach around to the side or rear.

In recent devices, HP has made use of a webcam that retracts into the back of the display, and is able to shoot forwards or backwards. For privacy reasons, and for those moments when webcams are accidentally left on, I like the idea of the webcam residing within the device, and if an attacker is able to turn it on, they will not see anything. It's a shame a similar mechanism does not exist for the microphone as well.

Then there is the display, and this one is an absolute whooper. It's big, it's curved, and you may have to move your head to see it all.

Depending on how you work, the screen could be a blessing or a curse.

To see an exercise in wasted space, maximise a web browser. For disappointment, watch a 4K video and look at the black bars on all sides.

But if you are the sort of user that likes applications to be windowed, not maximised, and arranged just so -- fans of older Apple desktop interface should love it -- then it could work for you.

In the case of this unit, there is the almost AU$3,000 question, and it cuts both ways.

For that money, you get some of the latest silicon in an attractive body, and a whopping big screen if that is your thing, but on the other hand it lacks discrete graphics, something plenty of the other all-in-ones in its price bracket have, and includes a pair of bare bones peripherals. If a vendor is charging three grand for a device and giving it a premium look, a keyboard and mouse with a similar look would go a long way to continuing the premium feel.

I would like to think that HP would one day give this machine the graphics power it deserves, even as an optional extra, but that would encroach on its Envy all-in-one -- which leaves the EliteOne as an overpowered video conferencing device, or the nippiest spreadsheet machine you have used in quite some time.

There is plenty to like about EliteOne 1000, but it pulls up short of being a must-have premium device.

Related Coverage

HP Envy Curved AIO 34: A stylish all-in-one that will look perfect on executive desks (TechRepublic)

The HP Envy Curved AIO 34, unveiled at CES 2017, is a refreshingly stylish take on the all-in-one desktop form factor.

ASUS unveils new laptops and all-in-one PCs at CES 2018 (TechRepublic)

While designed with consumers in mind, business professionals may find the ultra-lightweight devices helpful when traveling.

Microsoft Surface Studio, First Take: An appealing all-in-one debut, but the price is high

Now on sale in the UK, Surface Studio offers excellent engineering, touchscreen controls and the optional Surface Dial. But even creatives may find the price tag steep.

Formula 1: How sensor technology is changing the race

With Formula 1 pushing its own digitisation projects, each team has also formed a series of close technology partnerships such as that between AT&T and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in order to collect, analyse, utilise, and secure sensor data to improve performance.

Elitebook x360 1030 G2 review: A business laptop with the lot



Read more reviews