HPE aims GreenLake VDI services at use case, worker roles

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is tailoring virtual desktop infrastructure and remote work packages for roles such as engineering workers, power users and knowledge workers.

Under HPE GreenLake for VDI, enterprise will get a set of cloud services that combine technologies from Citrix, Nutanix, Nvidia and VMware with HPE's systems and management tools.

HPE rolled out a set of VDI tools in April and now is building out partnerships and targeting by use case and roles.

According to the company, HPE GreenLake for VDI customers can select type of workers to support and size of remote workforce. HPE will then bundle a mix of computers and devices with services optimized for users. Devices are shipped in quantities of 100-300-500-1000 sizes and customers pay based on usage.

The roles and packages include:

Power users that need intensive office apps, mid-level graphics and multiple screens have applications delivered using HPE ProLiant servers or HPE Nimble Storage dHCI hyperconverged systems and Nvidia GPUs and virtual PC software.

Engineering workers would get more compute and graphics for things like data analysis and engineering with systems optimized for latency. Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Virtual Workstation software would go with HPE compute (servers or hyperconverged systems).

Knowledge workers would get scalable infrastructure that rolls out to hundreds of thousands of users and task workers would use low compute applications.

These GreenLake VDI services are available in December.

