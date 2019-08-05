HPE buys MapR, aims to extend portfolio for AI, machine learning, analytics

Here comes the analytics buying spree. Who's next? The analytics software space is being consolidated quickly. Here's what it means for customers and why they should watch how the merger dance plays out. Read more: https://zd.net/2WyJgkS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it has acquired the assets of MapR, including its technology, intellectual property and tools for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

HPE said it will support existing MapR deployments as well as ongoing renewals. HPE also said it will continue to support MapR's partner ecosystem.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

For HPE, MapR can bring more knowhow in big data and workflows for AI deployments and machine learning. Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, said MapR's file system technology can round out its analytics portfolio. HPE is betting that it can grow by harnessing data flows from the cloud to edge computing.

The big data space has been consolidating as Cloudera and Hortonworks merged with plans to launch the Cloudera Data Platform. Salesforce also bought Tableau and deals have picked up in recent months.

HPE said its plan is to use the MapR Data Platform to extend its BlueData analytics tools, leverage the company's APIs for its data storage efforts and govern and manage processing.

