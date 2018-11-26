HPE launches Composable Cloud as it wades deeper into the hybrid cloud fray

Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched HPE Composable Cloud, a hybrid cloud platform that integrates hardware, software and public cloud infrastructure.

Like rivals such as Cisco, Dell Technologies and IBM, which just bought Red Hat, HPE is looking to blend on-prem data centers with public cloud environments.

HPE Composable Cloud includes the following:

Software defined automation.

A unified API to meld IT automation, artificial intelligence, compliance and security.

Integrated stacks with HPE ProLiant DL servers and HPE Synergy. HPE Composable Cloud for HPE ProLiant DL servers will support Red Hat OpenShift and VMware.

The connective tissue of HPE's Composable Cloud is a fabric run by HPE OneView, a management platform that integrates compute, networking and storage.

HPE said its Composable Cloud will also have integration with HPE Infosight for analytics, OneSphere, an as-a-service management suite and hooks into various dev-ops tools.

The company said that HPE Composable Cloud on HPE ProLiant DL rack servers will roll out in the first quarter of 2019. Other products such as HPE SimpliVity with Composable Fabric will be available in December.