HPE, Nutanix partner on hybrid cloud as a service offering

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced Tuesday a new partnership to offer hybrid cloud as a service. The pitch is that a fully managed hybrid cloud service will help enterprises lower total cost of ownership and reduce the support load on IT staff.

Specifically, Nuntanix will now offer its hyperconverged software as a managed private cloud service and on HPE-branded appliances.

Meanwhile, HPE will sell Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software and its built-in AHV hypervisor as part of the HPE GreenLake pay-per-use model. Additionally, Nutanix will sell its Cloud OS software in combination with HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers.

Using the GreenLake consumption-based model, customers can run Nutanix software in a data center or in a colocation facility, with HPE managing the cloud resources in various environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack. The GreenLake service establishes controls for cost, security and compliance, and also automates cloud operations, which HPE says eliminates the need for staff dedicated to managing the hybrid environment on a day-to-day basis.

"HPE created the modern on-premises, as a service consumption market with HPE GreenLake," said HPE chief executive Antonio Neri. "Today, HPE is expanding its leadership in this market by providing additional choice to customers seeking a hybrid cloud alternative that promises greater agility at lower costs."

