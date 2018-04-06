HP's new monster ZBooks: Latest Intel Xeons, up to 32GB RAM, 4TB SSD

Video: HP Spectre x360 13 review: A better, faster backflipping laptop

HP has unveiled a new range of high-performance ZBook convertible PCs, laptops, and mobile workstations.

HP's fifth-generation ZBook refresh brings Intel's brand-new 8th-generation Coffee Lake Xeon mobile processors to the table in the updated 15-inch ZBooks, the Studio, and the new Studio x350.

The new Xeon E3-2176 and E3-2186 CPUs are available in the top-end configurations of the ZBook Studio and ZBook Studio x360, otherwise they'll be powered by four- or six-core Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs. However, the Xeon chips bring support for ECC memory and include Nvidia Quadro P1000 discrete graphics.

Both the ZBook Studio and ZBook Studio x360 can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage, with GPU memory of 4GB.

The HP ZBook Studio x360 and the ZBook Studio should be available in May with a starting price of $1,499 and $1,299, respectively.

HP is also releasing a new ZBook17 mobile work station, which can be configured with up to 10GB of storage, 64GB of memory, and Nvidia's Quadro P5200 graphics.

The ZBook 15 meanwhile supports up to 6TB of storage, three drives, and up to 4TB of local PCIe TLC storage.

Finally, the ZBook 15v, a cheaper laptop aimed at engineering students and small businesses, can be configured with six-core Xeon processors and 32GB RAM. It will also be available in May starting at $949.

The ZBook 17 and ZBook 15 are also expected to be available in May, but HP hasn't revealed pricing yet.

